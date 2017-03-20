Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

Namibian model Behati Prinsloo showed off her and daughter Dusty Rose's matching gold anklets in a Sunday poolside Instagram post

Dusty Rose already has great jewelry taste, even at 6 months.

The daughter of Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo joined the Namibian model in an Instagram photo she posted Sunday, showing the duo’s feet. Both mother and daughter sport matching gold anklets, decorated with delicate charms.

“Like mother like daughter,” Prinsloo, 27, captioned the poolside snap.

The gift to her baby girl may or may not be one of Prinsloo’s strategies to get Dusty’s first word to be “mama.” According to Levine, 38, the spouses are at a friendly war over that particular milestone.

“I’ve been working ‘dada’ hard,” the Maroon 5 frontman told Jimmy Fallon Tuesday. “You do slip it into every single thing you say. Like if she’s being cute, you’re like, ‘Oh my God, look how cute you are, dada.’ ”

“We’ve gotten some [‘dada’]-esque sounds, but nothing concrete,” he continued. “But I’m working super hard on it. And my wife is working ‘mama,’ so it’s a battle to the finish, but we’ll see.”

The Voice coach was recently honored with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame, for which both his wife and daughter accompanied him to the awards ceremony.