Behati Prinsloo is getting into the spooky season!

The 34-year-old model – who is expecting her third baby with Maroon 5 singer Adam Levine – posted a snap heading into the Halloween weekend cradling her baby bump in a comfy outfit.

This Halloween, she opted for a black Aritzia long-sleeve shirt and some yoga pants from Beyond Yoga. To give it a spooky edge, she added an alien necklace and inked in a quarter moon between her brows and stars below her eyes.

Prinsloo confirmed to PEOPLE that the couple was expecting another baby. While she didn't give a due date, she has been proudly showing off her growing bump on social media.

Behati Prinsloo Levine/Instagram

Prinsloo also posted some throwback photos from last year's Halloween, where she dressed as Milla Jovovich's Leeloo from Fifth Element. She shared five photos with different poses showing off her costume, complete with an orange wig and overalls — and a multi-pass.

On Wednesday, Prinsloo posted a sneak peek of one of her daughter's Halloween costumes. Prinsloo and Levine already have two daughters, 6-year-old Dusty Rose and 4-year-old Gio Grace.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the cute clip posted to her Instagram Story, a little girl — dressed as Wednesday Addams with a black wig with pigtails and black dress — is chasing a Thing hand prop down the stairs.

A source close to Prinsloo told PEOPLE that she and Levine are focusing right now "on being the best parents possible."