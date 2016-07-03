Behati Prinsloo Shows Off Growing Baby Bump By the Pool: 'Belly Button Still on Point'
Her baby bump may have popped long ago, but Behati Prinsloo‘s belly button has yet to follow suit.
The mom-to-be took to Instagram on Saturday to share a photo of her lounging by the pool in a bikini, which gave a good glimpse at her growing midsection.
“Belly button still on point,” Prinsloo captioned the photo, which she had decorated with a slew of stickers including rainbows, ice cream cones, birds and a sun.
Splash News Online
The Victoria’s Secret Angel and her husband, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, are expecting their first child — a daughter — in September.
Not only has Prinsloo been happily sharing photos of her growing baby belly on Instagram — including proof she can no longer see her toes! — but the proud dad-to-be has also posted pictures of his glowing wife.
Just last month, the Voice coach shared a stunning shot of a topless Prinsloo with the caption, “Yowza.”
— Anya Leon