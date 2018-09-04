Mama's Girls! Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Photo of Her Two Daughters with Adam Levine

Gio Grace is a Beastie baby!

The adorable 6-month-old is front and center in a photo her mom Behati Prinsloo shared to Instagram Tuesday, wearing a Beastie Boys T-shirt and a little smile.

Not to be outshone, Gio’s big sister Dusty Rose, 2 this month, sneaked into the frame too, with her left eye just visible in a top corner of the photograph.

The Namibian model, 30, captioned the snapshot — a rare one of her daughters — simply with two red heart emojis.

Less than three months after Gio’s birth, Prinsloo’s husband Adam Levine visited Ellen DeGeneres‘ daytime talk show, where he chatted about the couple’s plans for expanding their family even further.

“At this rate, I think I’m going to definitely let my wife be in control of the timing of the next child,” he said. “We want, like, a lot. At least [five].”

“Like Maroon 5,” joked DeGeneres, 60, who was the one responsible for coming up with Dusty’s name.

“Maroon 5. We have to have a band of children,” replied Levine, 39, kidding that the more little ones they have, the more it’s an “insurance policy for your future.”

Dusty was already a huge fan of her “so cute” baby sister by May. As her dad explained of his older daughter, “She’s obsessed with Gio. Every morning when she wakes up, the first thing she says is, ‘Gio, Gio, Gio, Gio!’ ”

“And runs into her room. It’s really cute,” added The Voice coach. “Totally in love with her. She’s a little rough with her ’cause she doesn’t understand [being gentler] yet, so she’ll get in her face and do crazy stuff.”

Admitted the father of two, “But it’s just so much fun. Being a dad’s the most fun thing on the planet.”