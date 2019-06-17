Behati Prinsloo Wishes Adam Levine a Happy Father's Day with Rare Photo of Their Daughters

In Behati Prinsloo‘s eyes, the world’s best daddy will always be Adam Levine.

The 31-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel expressed her admiration and gratitude for her Maroon 5 frontman husband on Sunday, wishing him a happy Father’s Day alongside a rare photo of the couple with their daughters.

In the celebratory snapshot — seemingly at a birthday bash, given the recently blown-out candles in front of the family — Prinsloo grins widely while holding Gio Grace, 16 months. Levine, 40, claps as he holds 2½-year-old Dusty Rose in his arms, while a group of gatherers in the background can also be seen mid-clap.

“HAPPY FATHER’S DAY. We love you so much, you always put your family first, me and the girls are so lucky to have you. 🖤👨‍👩‍👧‍👧🖤,” Prinsloo captioned the image, adding in conclusion, “To all the dads in my life thank you for being amazing father figures!”

Earlier this month, Prinsloo opened up on the Today show about her husband’s recent surprise departure from The Voice, admitting she’s enjoying some benefits of Levine’s newly freed-up schedule.

“Good news for me, good news for the kids,” she said, adding that once Levine returned from touring, there would be plenty of downtime for the spouses of almost five years.

“He is excited to get home and for the first time have nothing to do,” said the Namibian model. “I’m like, ‘What am I going to do with him?’ “

The musician’s exit from The Voice last month came as a shock to fans and his fellow judges, with many of them speaking out about the shakeup, which will bring Gwen Stefani back into the fold for season 17.

“Having a hard time wrapping my head around Adam not being at The Voice anymore,” Levine’s BFF Blake Shelton wrote on Twitter. “After 16 seasons that changed both of our lives. I only found out about this yesterday and it hasn’t set in on me yet.”

Levine posted a lengthy message after his departure, thanking numerous members of the cast and crew, including host Carson Daly, musical director Paul Mirkovich, former and current coaches and last but not least, the fans.

“There’s literally no show without you guys,” he wrote on Instagram. “For me, it was time to move on. Your support has meant EVERYTHING.”