Behati Prinsloo Shares Rare Family Photo with Adam Levine and Their 2 Kids: 'Thankful'

Behati Prinsloo is thankful for her family.

On Friday, Prinsloo shared a belated Thanksgiving message to Instagram, which came attached to a rare social media photo of the Victoria’s Secret model, husband Adam Levine and their daughters Dusty Rose, 2, Gio Grace, 9 months.

In the adorable family portrait, Prinsloo, 30, and the Maroon 5 frontman, 39, smile while both proud parents push their kids on a swing set.

The picture came with a simple caption in all caps: ‘THANKFUL.”

Earlier this month, Prinsloo made her grand Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show return for the first time since giving birth to her two daughters, walking the runway in the brand’s signature wings after a two-year hiatus.

Levine was in the front row, and Prinsloo blew several kisses to The Voice coach.

“I’m super excited,” she told PEOPLE before the show. “He hasn’t been able to come for a few years because there was always conflict with The Voice and this year it worked out.”

Returning to the runway “felt like a distant dream” for Prinsloo, she wrote on Instagram prior to hitting the runway. “I’m so proud to be back and proud of my body and what it can do, feeling stronger and healthier than ever with two beautiful baby girls. #girlpower,” she penned.

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine Charles Sykes/Invision/AP/Shutterstock

During an appearance on Ellen DeGeneres’ daytime talk show in May, Levine joked that the couple weren’t done with expanding their family after the birth of Gio Grace in February.

“At this rate, I think I’m going to definitely let my wife be in control of the timing of the next child,” he said. “We want, like, a lot. At least [five].”

“Like Maroon 5,” joked the host.

“Maroon 5. We have to have a band of children,” replied Levine — teasing that the more little ones they have, the more it’s an “insurance policy for your future.”

Behati Prinsloo and Adam Levine London Ent/SplashNews.com

The couple were snapped on Friday night as they watched the Los Angeles Lakers defeat the Utah Jazz at the Staples Center in Los Angeles.

She wore an Alexander Wang sweatsuit and sipped on drinks during the game. Levine rocked head-to-toe black.