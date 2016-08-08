Bikini Babe! Behati Prinsloo Shows Off 34-Week Baby Bump in Tiny Two-Piece

August 08, 2016 12:30 PM

Behati Prinsloo is one stylin’ mama-to-be!

On Sunday, the expectant Victoria’s Secret Angel posted a new summer-worthy snap of herself, showing off her blossoming baby bump in a black bikini and yellow sunnies, with her hair falling over her shoulder in relaxed, beachy waves.

“34 weeks,” the 27-year-old model wrote next to the mirror selfie, alongside an emoji of a monkey.

Behati Prinsloo/Instagram

The Namibia-born Prinsloo and her husband, Maroon 5 frontman Adam Levine, are expecting their first child: a daughter. The couple have been married since 2014.

“YOWZA,” Levine, 37, captioned a stunning black-and-white topless portrait of his pregnant wife in June.

Alongside photos of the soon-to-be-mom’s pregnant belly, the couple have been posting playful shots — such as a May photo of Levine poking his own belly out and pretending to be pregnant.

RELATED VIDEO: Behati Prinsloo Steps Out With Her Baby Bump!

The latter posted another snap later that month of his wife and Levine’s The Voice colleague Blake Shelton comparing their “bumps.”

“Met these two sweet pregnant ladies today. Good luck @blakeshelton and @behatiprinsloo!” he wrote.

