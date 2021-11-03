Bee Shaffer and husband Francesco Carrozzini celebrated three years of marriage in July

Bee Shaffer is a mom!

Vogue editor-in-chief Anna Wintour's daughter, 34, welcomed her first baby, son Oliver Sozzani, with husband Francesco Carrozzini, on Oct. 25. Carrozzini is the son of late Franca Sozzani, Vogue Italia's editor-in-chief.

Shaffer announced the birth of her son on Wednesday and shared three adorable photos on Instagram.

Famous friends, including Katy Perry, Sarah Jessica Parker, Zac Posen, Ben Platt and more, congratulated the new mom on the arrival of her baby boy in the comments section.

Shaffer and Carrozzini wed in an intimate celebration at Wintour's home in Mastic, New York, back in July 2018.

PEOPLE confirmed in July that Shaffer was pregnant.

Shaffer attended the US Open in late August with Wintour at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York City. The mother-daughter duo attended the men's singles first-round match between Britain's Andy Murray and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas.

For the sporting event, Shaffer wore a navy and pink polka dot maternity dress while her mom Wintour sported a green pleated dress and her signature black sunglasses.