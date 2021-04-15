Blind Melon's 'Bee Girl' Heather DeLoach Greiner Welcomes Baby Boy Weston Lane: 'So Proud'

Heather DeLoach Greiner says her baby boy is "our little slice of heaven during these crazy times"

Heather DeLoach Greiner has a new member of the hive!

The actress — known for playing a tap-dancing child dressed in a bee costume in the music video for Blind Melon's 1992 hit "No Rain" — welcomed her second baby with husband Matthew Greiner, son Weston Lane Greiner, at 9:25 p.m. on March 11. The newborn weighed 6 lbs., 8 oz., and measures 20 inches long.

The pair, who tied the knot in October 2017, also share daughter Olivia May, who turns 2 years old next month.

"We are so proud to announce that we welcomed our son to the world. Weston Lane Greiner — our little slice of heaven during these crazy times. We weren't going to let a global pandemic stop us from growing our little hive," Heather tells PEOPLE, sharing exclusive photos of her baby boy and her new family of four.

Heather offered a one-month update on baby Weston earlier this week, writing on Instagram that her "handsome little boy is getting so big."

"This little 🐷 loves to eat! And sleep of course. Weston makes all kinds of silly noises in his sleep that make his Sister laugh, but the silliest noise is when he burps," wrote the mom of two. "Olivia laughs so hard and shouts out, 'Silly Brother!' Weston loves a good snuggle, and also loves his snoo 🙌🏻 Best bed ever!"

"This has been a crazy month with lots of changes and little sleep," she adds, "but we wouldn't have it any other way. 💚 Mommy, Daddy and Olivia are so in love with you little bud. You have stole our hearts."

In the fall, Heather appeared on season 1 of Fox's I Can See Your Voice, once again dressed in a bee costume in a callback to the iconic music video that she starred in.