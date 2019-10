10 of the Coolest Products from Bed Bath & Beyond's New Marmalade Kids' Bedroom Collection Bed Bath & Beyond's Marmalade kids' furniture and decor includes everything from beds to rugs, hampers, lamps - and even dream catchers Anya Leon By Jen Juneau ellipsis More Previous Applications View All Start Slideshow Next Pitch Perfect Image zoom Buy It! Marmalade™ Lemons Teepee in Pink ($80), bedbathandbeyond.com Advertisement Advertisement Fairest of Them All Image zoom Buy It! Marmalade™ Garden Hues Floral Oval Mirror in Rose Gold ($50), bedbathandbeyond.com Sticking Your Neck Out Image zoom Buy It! Marmalade™ Bubble Gum Giraffe 16-Inch x 20-Inch Framed Canvas Wall Art ($35), bedbathandbeyond.com Advertisement Advertisement Fairytale Central Image zoom Buy It! Marmalade™ Ellis Castle Bookcase ($250), bedbathandbeyond.com Advertisement Dream a Little Dream Image zoom Buy It! Marmalade™ Blossom Moon Dream Catcher Wall Art ($40), bedbathandbeyond.com Blast Off Image zoom Buy It! Marmalade™ Handwoven Rocket Laundry Hamper with Liner in Natural ($50), bedbathandbeyond.com Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Letter Days Image zoom Buy It! Marmalade™ ABC 5′ Round Hand Tufted Multicolor Area Rug ($200), bedbathandbeyond.com Advertisement Advertisement To the Stars Image zoom Buy It! Marmalade™ Starry Sky Area Rug in Midnight ($100 to $180), bedbathandbeyond.com Advertisement Seeing the Light Image zoom Buy It! Marmalade™ Iridescent Table Lamp with Fabric Shade ($25), bedbathandbeyond.com Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Sweet Dreams Image zoom Buy It! Marmalade™ Jensen Platform Bed ($430 to $500), bedbathandbeyond.com Advertisement Advertisement Advertisement Replay gallery Share the Gallery Up Next Cancel Start Slideshow Next Share the Gallery Advertisement Everything in This Slideshow Advertisement EDIT POST

