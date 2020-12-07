WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Welcomes First Child with Fiancé Seth Rollins: 'Love of Our Lives'

"Welcome to the world Roux," Becky Lynch captioned a photo of herself and Seth Rollins holding their newborn's hand

Becky Lynch is a mom!

The WWE superstar, 33, announced the arrival of her first child with fiancé Seth Rollins, 34, in an Instagram post on Monday.

"Welcome to the world Roux," Lynch wrote alongside a photo of the new parents holding their newborn's hand. "You are the love of our lives."

Rollins also confirmed the baby's birth on his Instagram, sharing the same image with the hashtag "And New."

Lynch first announced her pregnancy in May when she appeared on Raw to relinquish her Raw Women's Championship belt to WWE superstar Asuka, the winner of Money in the Bank.

"I've always, always wanted kids," she told PEOPLE at the time. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?' "

The couple found out they were expecting after Lynch went through a number of pregnancy tests in April. Though the first one came out negative, Lynch followed her instincts and bought a digital test that confirmed what she suspected.

"I took the first one wrong," she said. "Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word 'Pregnant.' I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!"

The baby news came a year after Rollins went public with his relationship with Lynch in May 2019, sharing a black-and-white picture of the couple sharing a kiss on his Instagram.

"I guess I’m allowed to post this now.... @beckylynchwwe ?" he captioned the shot.

Three months later, Lynch announced their engagement by posting a shot of the couple on a beach, with Lynch wearing a ring on her left hand.

"Happiest day of my life," she wrote in the caption, alongside heart emoji and a ring emoji. “For the rest of my life."

Lynch and Rollins initially planned to marry earlier this year, but their plans were put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.