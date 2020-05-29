Pregnant WWE Star Becky Lynch Shares Ultrasound: 'Can't Wait to Start This Next Crazy Chapter'

WWE superstar Becky Lynch revealed the surprise news that she was pregnant with her first child earlier this month on Raw

Becky Lynch is gearing up for a whole new set of adventures.

The pregnant WWE superstar, 33, posted a heartwarming tribute to Seth Rollins on Instagram Thursday, sharing a set of photographs of her fiancé solo and with Lynch in honor of his 34th birthday.

Featuring shots of Rollins cuddling with dogs, enjoying a pizza and bonding with Lynch during various outings, the slideshow ended with an ultrasound of their baby on the way.

"This person right here is my favorite person in the world," Lynch wrote in the caption. "I thought I was doing fairly well in life before, but then you came along and made me feel like the luckiest (and happiest) human in the world."

"I love you and can’t wait to start this next crazy chapter with you," she added. "Happy Birthday @wwerollins."

Lynch revealed her pregnancy earlier this month on Raw. The joyous news means Lynch — one of WWE's brightest personalities — will be stepping away from the ring as she focuses on her child, who is expected in December.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch told PEOPLE of her pregnancy. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?' "

Those dreams finally began to fall into place when she and Rollins began dating. The two went public with their relationship for the first time in May 2019 with a black-and-white picture of them sharing a kiss. This was followed by their engagement three months later in August.

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," Lynch explained.

The couple first found out they were expecting after Lynch went through a number of pregnancy tests in April, she told PEOPLE. Though the first one came back negative, the athlete followed her instincts and bought a digital test that confirmed what she suspected.

"I took the first one wrong," Lynch recalled. "Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word 'Pregnant.' I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!"

Three days after the big announcement, Rollins posted a picture of his fiancée holding up the positive digital pregnancy test and captioned it, "I took this a few moments after we got the best news of our lives and I don't think I could have captured anything more beautiful. I can't put into words how much it means to me."