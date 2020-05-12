WWE Superstar Becky Lynch Expecting First Child with Fiancé Seth Rollins: 'We're So Excited'

In an exclusive interview with PEOPLE ahead of a surprise announcement on Raw, WWE superstar Becky Lynch confirmed that she and fiancé Seth Rollins are expecting their first child together.

The 33-year-old revealed her pregnancy during Monday night's episode while announcing she was relinquishing her Raw Women's Championship belt to WWE superstar Asuka, the winner of Sunday night's Money in the Bank.

The joyous news means Lynch — one of WWE's biggest and brightest personalities — will be stepping away from the ring as she focuses on her child, who is expected in December.

"I've always, always wanted kids," Lynch tells PEOPLE of her pregnancy. "I'm just so career-focused that it became one of those things that, when you're chasing a dream for so long, I always wondered, 'Am I going to get around to it? Is it going to happen for me?' "

Those dreams finally began to fall into place when she and Rollins, 33, began dating. The two went public with their relationship for the first time in May 2019 with a black-and-white picture of them sharing a kiss. This was followed by their engagement three months later in August.

Image zoom Becky Lynch and Seth Rollins Kevin Mazur/Getty

"When we got together, things started to look a lot clearer and I knew he was the person that I wanted to have kids with — that this was going to happen and it was just a matter of when," Lynch explains.

"Seth is one of the smartest people I know," the star, who is originally from Ireland, says of her fiancé. "He's just got an insane work ethic, insane integrity and he is the most generous, kindhearted person."

"He's very, very focused on what the right thing to do is and always looking to grow and correct himself and be better so he can be the best person for me, and now, the best father," she continues.

The couple first found out they were expecting after Lynch went through a number of pregnancy tests in April. Though the first one came out negative, Lynch followed her instincts and bought a digital test that confirmed what she suspected.

Image zoom Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch Becky Lynch/Instagram

"I took the first one wrong," Lynch recalls. "Then I took a few more tests until I got a digital one that just said the word 'Pregnant.' I was with Seth at the time and he just threw his hands up in the air, all excited!"

For the mom-to-be, the news came with a wealth of emotions. "Of course, you start to become nervous, too, because you've lived your whole life as thinking for yourself and yourself alone," she tells PEOPLE.

"Now you have this whole other person that you have to look after and grow, and make sure that you're doing everything that you possibly can to make sure that they are the healthiest and the safest that they can be," she continues. "But we're just so, so excited. Just so excited for how much love we're going to give that little thing."

When it comes to returning to the ring, Lynch says she won't be making a decision any time soon. "It's just such a joyous time and then such a sad time too. I loved this and I've given my life to this. I've achieved everything that I want to achieve in this business," she explains.

"I don't know what the next chapter is because I only know what it's like to think for myself when I'm by myself," Lynch tells PEOPLE. "So I don't know what it'll look like and how my priorities shift and what I'm going to want in the future. So, everything's open."

She and Rollins had planned to marry at the end of May, but that is now on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic. But Lynch says the couple is simply enjoying how "great" engaged life has been so far, and happy they'll have an extra guest when the wedding finally happens.

"We'll get around to that," Lynch says of the upcoming event. "There's no rush, and now we'll have a little flower girl or a page boy."