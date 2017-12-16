Victoria Beckham's nest is full again, with kids Brooklyn Beckham, Romeo Beckham, Cruz Beckham, and Harper Beckham all together under one roof again for Christmas

Victoria Beckham Gets Excited as All of Her Kids Reunite at Home Ahead of Christmas

Victoria Beckham‘s nest is full again.

“I’m so happy!!! All my babies together!!,” she wrote.

Of course, Brooklyn’s been the one away as he started college this year in New York City. The teen was front and center in Victoria’s post on Saturday, wearing skinny black pants, a white short-sleeve T-shirt and a green beanie cap and a gold chain necklace. He wrapped his arms around his siblings, who were smiling – appearing happy to have their big brother back.

“@brooklynbeckham is home!! Xx,” Victoria added. “Love u @romeobeckham @cruzbeckham #Harper kisses x.”

Victoria is a huge fan of the holidays, even “dressing” as a turkey for Thanksgiving in a hilarious PhotoShopped gown.

This year is an especially exciting time for her as she celebrated 18 years of marriage to her soccer star husband, David Beckham, in July. The power couple marked the special occasion with a handful of throwback photos from their 1999 wedding.