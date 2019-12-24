Beckham Family Kicks Off Christmas Celebrations with Santa Pictures and Toy Making

The Beckham family is getting in the Christmas spirit!

On Tuesday, Victoria Beckham and her brood celebrated the holidays with a slew of festive activities at the Christmas-themed park Lapland UK, and the mother of four documented the family outing on her Instagram story.

First up were pictures with Santa Claus!

The fashion designer shared an adorable photo of her 8-year-old daughter Harper Seven grinning wide as she sat next to Father Christmas while holding his “Good List.” Victoria’s oldest son, Brooklyn, 20, also took a photo with the holiday figure, his mother captioning the snap, “Never too old to believe!!!”

Next, the former Spice Girl, 45, took part in some “last minute Christmas baking,” and decorated a gingerbread cookie with gumdrop buttons.

Upon finishing her decorating the fashion designer did a little victory dance next to her festive cookie.

Later, the entire family — including dad David Beckham, 17-year-old Romeo and Cruz, 14 — helped Santa with some toy making. The famous crew built stuffed animal snowmen, and Cruz took a chance at making his big brother Brooklyn laugh with his creation.

“Of course you did Cruz,” Victoria shared a video of her son with his snowman, which had its carrot nose in the wrong place.

“Well he knows how to make his big brother laugh!” she joked as her oldest son burst into laughter after seeing Cruz’s design.

Meanwhile, retired soccer pro David, 44, took his “toy making very seriously,” according to Victoria, who later shared a video of her husband of 20 years with his snowman.

Prior to their family outing, Victoria shared a photo of David on her Instagram wearing a Santa hat and white monogrammed robe to wish her followers well on the holiday.

“Happy Christmas Eve!!! Xxxx we love u @davidbeckham x,” she wrote alongside the sweet photo.

Over the weekend, the family had extra reason to celebrate when Harper and Cruz were baptized for the first time ahead of the holiday.

Their proud mother shared the exciting news on Instagram, revealing that actress Eva Longoria, 44, and singer Marc Anthony, 51, were among those named as their godparents.

“Proudest of days today watching Harper and Cruz being baptized in front of our friends and family 🙏🏻 So much to be grateful for x,” Victoria captioned a photo of her children on Instagram on Saturday. “With love, VB x I love u @davidbeckham x.”

In the photo, Cruz and Harper stand alongside one another, dressed in formal clothing for the momentous occasion.