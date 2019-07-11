Gang's All Here! All Four Beckham Children Celebrate Harper's Birthday at Special Dinner

The Beckham bunch were all together on Wednesday night — and for a special occasion.

Retired soccer star David Beckham and his fashion designer wife Victoria Beckham gathered all four kids — sons Brooklyn, 20, Romeo James, 16, and Cruz, 14, as well as daughter Harper Seven — to celebrate the youngest sibling’s 8th birthday.

“Harper Seven’s birthday dinner with her big brothers,” Victoria, 45, captioned an Instagram photo of her four kids smiling and posing together in a restaurant booth, with colorful balloons behind them. “💕💕💕 kisses.”

She also shared a picture of Harper, who wore a pink and white patterned dress, posing with her dad. “Birthday girl with daddy,” Victoria wrote.

Earlier in the day, David, 44, offered up some sweet words in honor of his daughter’s birthday.

“What more can daddy say other than I love you so much little girl and please stop growing up…” he mused on Instagram, posting a picture of himself alongside Harper. “Happy Birthday to my pretty lady … Your smile melts all our hearts.”

Harper felt the birthday love from the rest of her family, too, as her older brothers each wished their little sister a happy birthday in separate Instagram posts.

“Happy birthday to the best lil sister ever xx love you x have the best day ❤️❤️,” Brooklyn said in his post.

“Happy birthday to the best sister in the world I can’t believe you’re 8!!!!” added Romeo. ‘Love you so much and hope you have the best day ever ♥️♥️♥️♥️.”

“HARPER happy birthday,” wrote Cruz. “I love you so much you are such an amazing little girl have an amazing day Harper ❤️.”

The little girl’s famous mother also dedicated another Instagram post to Harper.

“Happy birthday baby girl x. We all love you so much!!!” the former Spice Girl captioned an image in her Instagram Story before sharing another post on her page featuring a photo of her and Harper shooting on the set of her new beauty line.

The Beckhams have had a busy start to their summer so far.

In addition to their daughter’s birthday, on the Fourth of July, the couple celebrated their 20th anniversary with a private tour of the Palace of Versailles. And most recently, Victoria — who has been hard at work with her Victoria Beckham Beauty line — also teased new styles from the fall collection of her namesake fashion line.

Last year, the Beckhams spared no expense for Harper’s birthday, hosting a posh afternoon tea party with pony rides for the then-7-year-old.

The year before that, Harper celebrated her birthday with a tea party at Buckingham Palace, where she and some friends even posed with Princess Eugenie of York.