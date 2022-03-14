Jessy Hodges revealed the news on Instagram writing, "I used to be pregnant, but then I had a baby 😊"

SNL's Beck Bennett and Wife Jessy Hodges Welcome First Baby Together

Beck Bennett is a dad!

The Saturday Night Live alum and wife Jessy Hodges welcomed their first baby together, Hodges announced on Instagram Saturday.

The actress, 35, shared the exciting news alongside a photo from her pregnancy as well as shots with the couple's newborn at the hospital. She did not reveal the name or sex of the baby.

"I used to be pregnant, but then I had a baby 😊," she captioned the post, which also marked the first time she publicly announced her pregnancy.

Several of the couple's famous friends sent congratulatory messages in the comments of the post.

"😍😍😍😍😢😢😢 I love these and all three of you ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️," Pen15's Maya Erskine wrote, while Casey Wilson added, "Congrats!!!!!!!! ❤️❤️❤️"

SNL stars Kenan Thompson, Ego Nwodim and Aidy Bryant each left strings of heart emojis in the comments.

Bennett, 37, announced his departure from SNL in September after eight years on the show.

"Love you, SNL/Gonna miss you so much/Thank you for 8 years of remarkable people and incredible experiences that completely changed my life/I had so much fun ❤️," he wrote on Instagram.

The comedian and Hodges tied the knot in August 2018.