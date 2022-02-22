"It took him five years to get here, but it’s been worth every minute," Becca Tobin wrote in her Instagram announcement

Glee Alum Becca Tobin Welcomes Baby Boy via Surrogate: 'Life Is Already So Much Sweeter'

Becca Tobin is officially a mom.

On Tuesday, the Glee actress, 36, announced on Instagram that she and husband Zach Martin welcomed a baby boy via surrogate. She shared the exciting news alongside a sweet photo of Martin walking out of the hospital while carrying their son in a car seat.

"Welcome to the world, Ford. 💙 Rutherford 'Ford' Thomas Martin is here and life is already so much sweeter," Tobin writes. "It took him five years to get here, but it's been worth every minute. Thank you to our amazing surrogate for bringing him here safely surrounded by so much love."

Tobin, who co-hosts the LadyGang podcast alongside Entertainmaint Tonight correspondent Keltie Knight and designer Jac Vanek, has previously been open about her fertility struggles, sharing on her podcast in July 2020 that she suffered two miscarraiges and decided to undergo in-vitro fertilization.

"There's thousands and millions of women going through this," she told PEOPLE in November 2020 of her experiences with infertility.

"I felt like it's a disservice to not really put everything out there when our whole brand is about talking about what's happening in your life, the ups and the downs," she explains. "I couldn't be like, 'Yay, my life is perfect.' I just felt like, no, that's not the truth. That's never the truth for anybody. We all have highs and lows. And that was why I felt like I needed to talk about it."

Several of Tobin's famous friends congratulated her and Martin in the comments of her announcement post on Instagram.

"Welcome baby Ford!!!!❤️❤️❤️," wrote Haylie Duff, while Jamie Lynn Sigler added, "Love you and your family SO much!!!❤️❤️"