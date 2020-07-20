Former Glee star Becca Tobin revealed that she previously suffered two miscarriages with her husband Zach Martin, whom she wed back in 2016

Becca Tobin Opens Up About Miscarriages and Her 'False Sense of Confidence' in Her Fertility

Becca Tobin knows a thing or two about fertility issues, and is opening up about her journey in an effort to help other women through theirs.

During Wednesday's episode of LadyGang's official podcast, the former Glee star discussed all things fertility after having suffered through multiple miscarriages and gone through in vitro fertilization to freeze her embryos.

Alongside fellow LadyGang co-hosts Keltie Knight and Jac Vanek, Tobin was joined by her fertility doctor, Dr. Said Daneshmand of the San Diego Fertility Center, where she discussed the issues she has faced with her husband Zach Martin, whom she wed back in 2016.

"In my earlier 30s I was having an ultrasound and the doctor said, 'Oh my gosh, look at all those eggs,' so I had a false sense of confidence in my ability to make a baby," shared Tobin, 34.

Noting that they never had a problem conceiving and it was just an issue with the quality of her eggs, Tobin revealed that her OB-GYN suggested she see a fertility specialist after her second miscarriage.

The journey led them to Daneshmand — whom Tobin drives from Los Angeles to San Diego to see — and the couple now have frozen embryos ready to go for when they do plan to welcome children.

"There's no better feeling. I didn't realize the weight that would be lifted the moment that I found out that I didn't have to hurry up and keep trying and hopefully get something healthy," Tobin shared.

"I think Becca's story is really important because when there's a decrease in the quality of eggs in the ovaries, that can present itself in different ways," Daneshmand chimed in afterward. "In some patients, it presents itself as a lack of ability to conceive. But in other patients, it could be miscarriages."

Tobin then asked her doctor to explain the difference between freezing eggs and embryos. Daneshmand described eggs as being "more fragile than embryos" — the latter of which are created/fertilized from both sperm and egg.