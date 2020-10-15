"I want kids one day but not anytime soon, so I figure why not do it now in quarantine?" the reality star said

Becca Kufrin Says She’s Freezing Her Eggs Following Split from Garrett Yrigoyen: 'So Important'

Becca Kufrin is speaking out about her decision to freeze her eggs.

The former Bachelorette star posted several candid videos on her Instagram Story this week in which she documented her egg freezing process and explained why she wanted to share her journey with other women.

On Wednesday, the 30-year-old explained that she is "in the process of freezing [her] eggs" following her recent split from fiancé Garrett Yrigoyen after more than two years together.

"I think it’s so important as women we know about our bodies and our options," Kufrin said. "For me, I’m not old but I’m not a spring chicken and I want kids one day but not anytime soon so I figure why not do it now in quarantine."

The reality star first documented her injections on Tuesday, sharing a since-expired video to her Instagram Story while doing her "first night of shots."

"Shot 1 down, 1 more to go tonight. And then 9 more days of this," she wrote, adding a crying face emoji.

Kufrin shared a similar timelapse video Wednesday night in which she did her second round of injections.

"It's really not so bad," she later said on her Story. "It doesn't hurt, but the hard part is just actually pushing it through your skin."

"Yesterday in the second injection I gave myself it kind of popped under my skin, like the liquid popped out at once, I felt it like a little bubble and I almost passed out," she admitted, adding, "We’re stronger than we think girls."

On Sept. 1, Kufrin confirmed that she and Yrigoyen had ended their engagement.

"I don’t think it’s going to come as a shock to anyone, but Garrett and I have decided to end our engagement," she said on the Bachelor Happy Hour podcast.

In June, Kufrin had hinted at a possible split, revealing that she didn't "know" the status of their relationship following Yrigoyen's support of law enforcement despite national protests against systemic racism and police brutality.

Following the news of the breakup, Bachelor Happy Hour co-host Rachel Lindsay previously told PEOPLE that Kufrin was "doing great," adding that she was in the process of “finding a relationship back again with herself" while planning her move to Los Angeles.

After she had officially moved to Los Angeles in September, Kufrin opened up about enjoying her time being single in a new city.

"I am single. Now that I can say that, it's easier to talk about where I'm at," Kufrin explained on her podcast.

“I’m 30. I’m ready to maybe be OK with not having to throw all my eggs in one basket per se," she continued. “Just kind of enjoy the experience that life and dating have to offer.”

Despite all the recent changes, Kufrin is looking on the bright side.