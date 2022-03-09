"We are adding another set of hands to the Perkins produce farm this year," Desi Perkins' husband Steven captioned his post of their pregnancy announcement

Desi Perkins Expecting Second Baby After Previous Fertility Struggles: 'Here We Grow Again'

Desi Perkins is adding to her family!

The beauty influencer, 35, is expecting her second child with husband Steven, they announced on Instagram Tuesday.

Sharing a sweet video montage of the couple spending time with their 16-month-old son Ocean in a garden — in which Perkins shows off her bare baby belly — the mom-to-be wrote, "Here we grow again 🌱 🤰🏽."

"We are adding another set of hands to the Perkins produce farm this year," Steven captioned his post. "@desiperkins one can bring the flower and the other can help with the coffee."

Ahead of Ocean's birth in October 2020, a then-pregnant Perkins opened up to PEOPLE about her journey to parenthood, saying of struggling to conceive, "A lot of people think it's the woman's fault all the time."

"A lot of shame gets put on us as women, which is so sad because that's not always the case," she said. "The shame shouldn't get put on either person, but I noticed that it's always [made to seem like] the woman's fault if she can't conceive naturally."

According to the National Institutes of Health, "the problem is with the man" one-third of the time and "with the woman" in another one-third of cases. The rest of the time, it's either unexplained or with both partners.

Steven agreed with his wife, telling PEOPLE at the time that "there's no real communication about [in vitro fertilization] or infertility" in the parenting sphere — which may be part of the reason certain stigmas continue to be perpetuated.

Perkins has also been open about the ups and downs of motherhood since welcoming Ocean, telling PEOPLE in April of last year that she switched to formula after an emotional doctor's appointment.

"I had to start supplementing formula because I wasn't actually creating enough breast milk, and that's so mentally frustrating," said Perkins. "That's really mentally challenging, breastfeeding is. So I've now started to supplement formula ... and I think there's no shame in that."

"I was really sad," the then-new mom recalled. "I remember crying in the office when the doctor told me [Ocean] was losing weight, and I just died. I was like, 'Oh my gosh, I'm going to cry. I'm so embarrassed.' "