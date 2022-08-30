Beau Dunn and Husband James Fay Welcome Twin Babies: 'Feels Like a Miracle'

The couple welcomed son Finn and daughter Bella over a month early on July 1

By
Georgia Slater
Georgia Slater

Georgia Slater is a writer/reporter on the Parents team at PEOPLE. She began at the brand in 2018 as an editorial intern and later returned as an intern on the Food team. Upon graduating from the University of Maryland in 2019, Georgia worked as an entertainment intern at USA Today before coming back to PEOPLE as a digital news writer. In April 2021, she began her role as a Parents writer/reporter.

People Editorial Guidelines
Published on August 30, 2022 04:07 PM
Bea Dunn babies
Photo: Anna Sokol

Beau Dunn is feeling grateful that her two little ones have arrived.

The model and celebrity artist, 35, and husband James Fay welcomed twins, daughter Bella Dunn Fay and son Finn Dunn Fay, via surrogate on Friday, July 1, a rep for the couple exclusively confirms to PEOPLE.

Born prematurely at 32 weeks, Bella weighed 5 lbs., 14 oz. and Finn weighed 5 lbs., 13 oz. at birth. The twins spent 29 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Salt Lake City before arriving home.

"After years of battling multiple health issues, the healthy arrival of our twins feels like a miracle," Dunn tells PEOPLE. "It has been important to me to share my experiences with not being able to carry myself due to numerous health issues. I felt my path was very different than most, as many people associate surrogacy with fertility issues as opposed to other health issues that can complicate pregnancy."

"I wanted to share our journey as surrogacy has been our biggest blessing and has gifted us the miracle of our two children," she adds.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

L: Caption . PHOTO: Anna Sokol
C: Caption . PHOTO: Anna Sokol
R: Caption . PHOTO: Anna Sokol

Dunn first announced she was expecting twins exclusively with PEOPLE in May.

She explained at the time that she and her husband opted for surrogacy after learning in 2020 that she couldn't carry a child due to her health conditions.

"I think that most people, including myself, associate surrogacy with fertility issues," she told PEOPLE, explaining that it was her hashimoto's (autoimmune thyroid disease), lipedema (lymphatic disease), thyroid cancer and a "freak knee accident" that increased her risks for pregnancy.

Bea Dunn babies
Anna Sokol

Dunn's thyroid cancer diagnosis came in 2021 and she said she's "incredibly lucky" to have begun her surrogacy process beforehand, adding, "It feels like a bit of a miracle."

The celebrity artist also shared that she was excited that surrogacy gave the couple the option to have two children.

"A unique aspect of surrogacy is that you have the ability to decide if you want to implant a single baby or twins — we choose twins!" Dunn added. "Both of our families were very supportive of our decision and everyone is over the moon!"

Related Articles
Beau Dunn Expecting Twins
Beau Dunn Expecting Twins with Husband via Surrogate: 'Feels Like a Bit of a Miracle'
Grier Stanley Barnwell and Jason Barnwell - Premature birth leads to parents’ wedding in NICU
Couple Postpones Wedding After Daughter's Premature Birth — But NICU Nurse Says 'Get Married Here'
Paula Reid gives birth to Jordan Reid
CNN's Paula Reid Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Jordan — See the Sweet Photos!
Meet our Precious Rainbow Baby: Beau James Whitfield
HGTV Star Shea Hicks Whitfield Welcomes First Baby: 'We Loved You Before We Knew You'
jacey dupri
Jacey Duprie Welcomes Baby Boy After Secondary Infertility Diagnosis — See the Photos!
Bria Mancuso gives birth
'Unpolished' 's Bria Mancuso and Husband Matt Welcome Daughter BellaMia: 'She's Here!'
1000 lb sister star Amy Slaton welcomes second baby
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton Welcomes Second Baby: 'Our Family Is Complete'
1000-Lb. Sisters' Amy Slaton Beams Over Son Gage Being a Big Brother After She Welcomed Baby Boy. https://www.instagram.com/amyslaton_halterman/
'1000-Lb. Sisters' ' Amy Slaton Beams About Son Gage Being a Big Brother After Welcoming Newborn Baby
Image
Chloë Sevigny, Tamron Hall & More Celebs Who Welcomed (& Are Expecting!) Children After 45
Drew Scott Father's Day Instagram Post
Drew Scott Celebrates First Father's Day Since Welcoming Baby Boy Parker: 'So Thankful'
Cooper Hefner shares photo of family
Cooper Hefner Shares Sweet Photo with Wife Scarlett and Their 3 Kids: 'Enjoying Family Time'
catherine schwarzenegger and chris pratt
Celebrity Babies Born in 2022
Kaitlyn Munoz
50-Year-Old Utah Mom of 8 Served as Surrogate for 25-Year-Old Daughter: 'The Greatest Gift'
colleen ballinger
Colleen Ballinger Welcomes Twins in Emergency C-Section: 'Magical Chaos'
priyanka chopra nick jonas have baby. https://www.instagram.com/p/CdTr_YnvMkp/. photo by Divya Akhouri
Celebrity Parents Who've Opened Up About Their Premature Births and Babies
Michael Turchin and Lance Bass
Lance Bass and Husband Michael Turchin Welcome Twin Babies Violet and Alexander via Surrogate