Beau Dunn and Husband James Fay Welcome Twin Babies: 'Feels Like a Miracle'

Beau Dunn is feeling grateful that her two little ones have arrived.

The model and celebrity artist, 35, and husband James Fay welcomed twins, daughter Bella Dunn Fay and son Finn Dunn Fay, via surrogate on Friday, July 1, a rep for the couple exclusively confirms to PEOPLE.

Born prematurely at 32 weeks, Bella weighed 5 lbs., 14 oz. and Finn weighed 5 lbs., 13 oz. at birth. The twins spent 29 days in the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) in Salt Lake City before arriving home.

"After years of battling multiple health issues, the healthy arrival of our twins feels like a miracle," Dunn tells PEOPLE. "It has been important to me to share my experiences with not being able to carry myself due to numerous health issues. I felt my path was very different than most, as many people associate surrogacy with fertility issues as opposed to other health issues that can complicate pregnancy."

"I wanted to share our journey as surrogacy has been our biggest blessing and has gifted us the miracle of our two children," she adds.

Dunn first announced she was expecting twins exclusively with PEOPLE in May.

She explained at the time that she and her husband opted for surrogacy after learning in 2020 that she couldn't carry a child due to her health conditions.

"I think that most people, including myself, associate surrogacy with fertility issues," she told PEOPLE, explaining that it was her hashimoto's (autoimmune thyroid disease), lipedema (lymphatic disease), thyroid cancer and a "freak knee accident" that increased her risks for pregnancy.

Anna Sokol

Dunn's thyroid cancer diagnosis came in 2021 and she said she's "incredibly lucky" to have begun her surrogacy process beforehand, adding, "It feels like a bit of a miracle."

The celebrity artist also shared that she was excited that surrogacy gave the couple the option to have two children.

"A unique aspect of surrogacy is that you have the ability to decide if you want to implant a single baby or twins — we choose twins!" Dunn added. "Both of our families were very supportive of our decision and everyone is over the moon!"