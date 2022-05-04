Beau Dunn Expecting Twins with Husband via Surrogate: 'Feels Like a Bit of a Miracle'

The model and celebrity artist opens up to PEOPLE about expanding her family via surrogate after dealing with her own health issues

Beau Dunn is going to be a mom!

The model and celebrity artist announced exclusively with PEOPLE that she and her husband James Fay are expecting twins together this summer via surrogate.

"My husband James and I have been together for over 12 years, and we have always wanted to have children," Dunn tells PEOPLE.

"I am truly excited about every aspect of motherhood," she adds. "James and I are aware that we probably don't know what we are in for with twins. Still, we wanted twins, we can't wait for them to arrive, and we will love them more than anything."

Dunn explains that she and her husband opted for surrogacy after learning in 2020 that she couldn't carry a child due to her health conditions.

"I think that most people, including myself, associate surrogacy with fertility issues," she says, explaining that it was her hashimoto's (autoimmune thyroid disease), lipedema (lymphatic disease), thyroid cancer and a "freak knee accident" that increased her risks for pregnancy.

Dunn's thyroid cancer diagnosis came just in 2021 and she says she's "incredibly lucky" to have begun her surrogacy process beforehand, adding, "It feels like a bit of a miracle."

The mom-to-be says she was also excited that surrogacy gave the couple the option to have two children.

"A unique aspect of surrogacy is that you have the ability to decide if you want to implant a single baby or twins — we choose twins!" Dunn adds. "Both of our families were very supportive of our decision and everyone is over the moon!"

Dunn tells PEOPLE that so far, the pregnancy is "going amazingly" and they can't wait to be involved "in every way" when their babies arrive this summer. She admits that despite having reservations about surrogacy, she's happy with the decision.

"Before we began this journey, I had no idea what surrogacy entailed, and at first, I was scared because it came with a feeling of helplessness and lack of control," she explains. "However, everything shifted once it started, especially when we met our surrogate."