1 Trend, 3 Ways: Mini Sun Hats

Billie Dane, Aviana Le Gallo and Ever Morrisette-Treadway are wearing the cutest sun hats. Check them out, plus our picks for every budget.

Keeping their babes protected from the sun is top priority for celeb moms including Amy Adams, Rebecca Gayheart and Alanis Morrisette. So it’s no surprise that we’ve spotted their tots (Aviana Olea on Aug. 11, Billie Beatrice on Aug. 8 and Ever Imre on July 9) out and about in the cutest sun hats.

From buckets to wide brim versions that tie up under the chin, these sun protective toppers are adorable and oh so necessary. Plus, there are loads of options no matter your style.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Ready to shop? Check out our faves — for any budget — below.



Image zoom

Splurge

From the sweet cherry print to the white lace trim, this sun hat from D&G Junior ($66) will take her plain rompers up a notch.

Image zoom

Affordable

Keep her head (and identity!) under cover in this simple, all-white sun hat ($21) by Under the Nile. Added bonus: It’s made with 100 percent organic Egyptian cotton.

Image zoom

Bargain Buy