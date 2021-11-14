Basketball Wives' Angel Brinks and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's RoccStar Welcome a Baby Boy

The music producer called their son's birth "the greatest gift ever" while documenting the big day on his Instagram Story

RoccStar attends 2020 Billboard Power List for the 62nd annual GRAMMY Awards on January 23, 2020 in Hollywood, California.

It's a boy!

Angel Brinks and RoccStar welcomed a son into the world on Saturday, according to the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star's Instagram Story.

RoccStar, 32, shared a photo of his masked girlfriend cradling their newborn child in her hospital bed shortly after giving birth.

"Thank you @angelbrinks for bringing into the world the greatest gift ever!" said the music producer. "A young king and a prince! My second son has arrived 🤞🏽🥰😘."

RoccStar documented the couple's big day on his Instagram Story, beginning by excitedly announcing that "it's time."

"Headed to the hospital !" he wrote. "Yaaayyy!!! @angelbrinks 🥰🥰🥰."

In the next slide, RoccStar shared a Boomerang of a doctor rubbing his hands together in what appears to be Brinks' hospital room. "Blessing on the way … 🙏🏽," he wrote atop the image.

The Basketball Wives LA star shared the same Boomerang shot on her own Instagram Story after giving birth and thanked her boyfriend for being "My rock."

Brinks has two other children, according to HollywoodMask.com: son Azari, whom she shared with her late ex-husband, and daughter Amani, whom she shares with former NBA player Tyreke Evans.