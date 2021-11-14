Basketball Wives' Angel Brinks and Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood's RoccStar Welcome a Baby Boy

The music producer called their son's birth "the greatest gift ever" while documenting the big day on his Instagram Story

By Abigail Adams November 14, 2021 02:27 PM
Advertisement
Credit: Randy Shropshire/Getty

It's a boy!

Angel Brinks and RoccStar welcomed a son into the world on Saturday, according to the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star's Instagram Story.

RoccStar, 32, shared a photo of his masked girlfriend cradling their newborn child in her hospital bed shortly after giving birth.

"Thank you @angelbrinks for bringing into the world the greatest gift ever!" said the music producer. "A young king and a prince! My second son has arrived 🤞🏽🥰😘."

RELATED: Deadliest Catch Star Mandy Hansen Welcomes Baby Daughter Sailor Marie: 'Most Incredible Feeling'

RoccStar documented the couple's big day on his Instagram Story, beginning by excitedly announcing that "it's time."

Credit: Roccstar/Instagram

"Headed to the hospital !" he wrote. "Yaaayyy!!! @angelbrinks 🥰🥰🥰."

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

In the next slide, RoccStar shared a Boomerang of a doctor rubbing his hands together in what appears to be Brinks' hospital room. "Blessing on the way … 🙏🏽," he wrote atop the image.

Credit: Roccstar/Instagram

The Basketball Wives LA star shared the same Boomerang shot on her own Instagram Story after giving birth and thanked her boyfriend for being "My rock."

RELATED:  MAFS's Jessica Studer and Austin Hurd Welcome First Baby — a Boy!

Brinks has two other children, according to HollywoodMask.com: son Azari, whom she shared with her late ex-husband, and daughter Amani, whom she shares with former NBA player Tyreke Evans.

RoccStar shares his first child Syhre Leon with singer Kris Stephens.

© Copyright PEOPLE.com. All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com