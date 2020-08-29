Parents Say Their Kids Can Wear These Disposable Face Masks With ‘No Complaints’
If your child has been having a hard time wearing a cloth face mask, some parents swear by these popular disposable masks from Amazon.
The Basic Resources Kids’ Disposable Face Masks have thousands of reviews from shoppers — 78 percent of whom have left them a five-star rating. The single-use masks come in a pack of 50 in three different options: boys assorted prints, girls assorted prints, and an all-pink pack. The dimensions of the single-use masks are 5.5 inches by 5.7 inches, and they’re recommended for kids ages five to 14. (The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends everyone two years and older wear a mask to help slow the spread of coronavirus.)
A majority of customers say the masks fit their kids well and can wear them with “no complaints.”
Buy It! Basic Resources Kids’ Disposable Face Masks, $34.99; amazon.com
“I purchased these masks for my three daughters (six, eight and 10-years-old)... excellent quality/fit,” one shopper wrote. “I have had a hard time finding one mask that can fit all three ages — this is a winner! The girls love the designs, and they are light/comfortable so [they] don’t mind wearing them. I am also a big fan of disposable masks... less laundry for a mom of 3 is always a good thing. Very happy [and] will be buying more.”
Some reviewers even say the masks are a great option for adults with narrow faces. Another customer wrote: “These are made for kids but work well for adults with smaller faces. The fit is much better for me — still covers well and only gaps slightly on the sides. The regular adult sized masks just don’t fit me well. I could barely keep them on! These are great and even have the wire piece to give you a snug fit.”
If you’re looking for smaller packs of disposable kids’ masks to keep in the car or take on the go, baby brand Dr. Talbot has them available in packs of 10 for $10.
Whether you’re sending your kids off to school soon or simply need a comfy mask option to keep them safe during outings, many parents consider Basic Resources Kids’ Disposable Face Masks a must-have. If you need more options, here are eight of the best kids disposable face masks available right now.