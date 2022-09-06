Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Welcome Second Baby, Son Caspian: 'Over the Moon'

Barron Hilton is officially a dad of two!

The 32-year-old son of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton and his wife Tessa, 28, welcomed their second baby, son Caspian Barron Hilton, on Sunday, Sept. 4, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

"We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton. Milou is so excited to be a big sister!" the couple says in a statement.

The name Caspian means expansion and strength, adds the rep.

The couple exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE in February that they were expecting another baby together. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Milou Alizée, in March 2020.

"The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly 2.5 years apart," the couple said at the time.

Tessa enjoyed being pregnant at the same time as sister-in-law Nicky Hilton Rothschild.

In mid-June, the then-pregnant fashion designer shared Instagram photos while hitting the pool with Tessa.

"Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰," Nicky captioned the post. "Can't wait for the cousins to meet each other! 🥰."

Nicky Rothschild/Instagram

Last month, Hilton Rothschild and her mother threw a beautiful baby shower for Tessa.

Tessa shared photos from the intimate gathering at her mother-in-law's Malibu home. She smiled widely in pictures with family and friends, wearing a pink dress that hugged her bump as she posed around sea-themed decor and pink and blue flower arrangements.

"The most beautiful baby shower filled with so much love 💓," Tessa captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from the event. "We can't wait to meet you our little angel ✨."

Barron and Tessa met in Saint Barthélemy in 2016 and tied the knot on the island in June 2018.