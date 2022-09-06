Celebrity Parents Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Welcome Second Baby, Son Caspian: 'Over the Moon' Barron Hilton and his wife Tessa welcomed their first baby, daughter Milou, in March 2020 By Angela Andaloro Angela Andaloro Twitter Angela Andaloro is a Parents News Writer at PEOPLE. Angela has also written about entertainment and parenting at LittleThings, Mom.com, BuzzFeed, and more. In her spare time, she enjoys competing in fantasy sports leagues and watching too much reality TV. People Editorial Guidelines and Anya Leon Anya Leon Anya Leon is a Senior News Editor and the Parents Editor for PEOPLE. She's been at the brand for over 14 years in various roles across the Entertainment, Lifestyle and News teams. She has appeared on PEOPLE's podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, and covers everything from exclusive pregnancy news to every single Kardashian birth (11 and counting!). She resides in Northern Virginia with her family. People Editorial Guidelines Published on September 6, 2022 05:14 PM Share Tweet Pin Email Photo: GERMAN LARKIN Barron Hilton is officially a dad of two! The 32-year-old son of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton and his wife Tessa, 28, welcomed their second baby, son Caspian Barron Hilton, on Sunday, Sept. 4, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively. "We are over the moon to welcome our little boy, Caspian Barron Hilton. Milou is so excited to be a big sister!" the couple says in a statement. The name Caspian means expansion and strength, adds the rep. The couple exclusively confirmed to PEOPLE in February that they were expecting another baby together. The pair welcomed their first child, daughter Milou Alizée, in March 2020. Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories. Tessa Hilton Is Celebrated in Beautiful Baby Shower Hosted by Nicky Rothschild and Kathy Hilton "The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly 2.5 years apart," the couple said at the time. Tessa enjoyed being pregnant at the same time as sister-in-law Nicky Hilton Rothschild. In mid-June, the then-pregnant fashion designer shared Instagram photos while hitting the pool with Tessa. "Suns out ☀️ Bumps out 🤰," Nicky captioned the post. "Can't wait for the cousins to meet each other! 🥰." Nicky Rothschild/Instagram Last month, Hilton Rothschild and her mother threw a beautiful baby shower for Tessa. Tessa shared photos from the intimate gathering at her mother-in-law's Malibu home. She smiled widely in pictures with family and friends, wearing a pink dress that hugged her bump as she posed around sea-themed decor and pink and blue flower arrangements. "The most beautiful baby shower filled with so much love 💓," Tessa captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from the event. "We can't wait to meet you our little angel ✨." Barron and Tessa met in Saint Barthélemy in 2016 and tied the knot on the island in June 2018.