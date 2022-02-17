Barron Hilton and wife Tessa welcomed their first baby together, daughter Milou, in March 2020

Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Expecting Baby No. 2: 'We Are So Excited!'

Barron and Tessa Hilton are expanding their family!

The son of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton and his wife Tessa are expecting their second baby together at the end of the summer, they confirm to PEOPLE exclusively. The pair welcomed their first baby together, daughter Milou Alizée, in March 2020.

"We are so excited!" says the couple. "It wasn't planned, but we've realized that the best things in life never are. We have decided to wait until the baby's birth to discover the gender."

"The baby is due at the end of summer, which will make Milou and baby exactly 2.5 years apart," the couple adds.

At the time of Milou's arrival, the couple opened up to PEOPLE about the meaning behind her moniker, saying, "We found the name Milou from where we met — Pointe Milou in St Barths. We thought it was only fitting."

"Her middle name, Alizée, means 'trade winds' in French," the parents added. "The winds of the island are what brought us together and then a few years later, it is what brought us Milou. She is a gift from the island."

Barron, 32, and Tessa, 27, met in Saint Barthélemy in 2016 and tied the knot on the island in June 2018.

He popped the question in 2017 with a gorgeous pear-shaped diamond on a thin band and announced the news on Instagram, calling Tessa the "girl of my dreams."

The pregnancy news comes as Barron's sister Nicky Hilton Rothschild is also expecting another little one.