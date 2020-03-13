It's a Girl! Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Welcome Daughter Milou Alizee

Image zoom Barron Hilton (L) and wife Tessa with daughter Milou Tessa June/ Instagram

Barron Hilton‘s newest title? Daddy!

The son of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton welcomed his first child with wife Tessa, a daughter, on Wednesday, March 11, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE.

Tessa announced their newborn’s arrival with a sweet selfie from the hospital, which shows her cuddling her little one against her chest as she looks at the camera. Meanwhile, Hilton, 30, gazes down at his snoozing daughter, who is wrapped in a hospital blanket and outfitted with a striped baby beanie.

“Welcome to the world our baby girl!” Tessa captioned the Thursday shot before sharing her child’s name and birthdate: “Milou Alizée Hilton 💘 03.11.2020.”

The couple opened up to PEOPLE about the meaning behind the moniker, saying, “We found the name Milou from where we met — Pointe Milou in St Barths. We thought it was only fitting.”

“Her middle name, Alizée, means ‘trade winds’ in French,” the new parents added. “The winds of the island are what brought us together and then a few years later, it is what brought us Milou. She is a gift from the island.”

Barron Hilton (R) and wife Tessa

A rep for the couple confirmed their pregnancy news to PEOPLE exclusively in September, saying they were “radiating with joy” over the prospect of becoming parents.

Hilton and Tessa conceived in Saint Barthélemy, the same place the two met years ago and where they tied the knot on June 3, 2018.

Barron popped the question in 2017 with a gorgeous pear-shaped diamond on a thin band and announced the news on Instagram, calling Tessa the “girl of my dreams.”

The Hilton family — including Barron’s older sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild — all headed to St. Barths in early June 2018 to celebrate the couple’s nuptials, where they coordinated their island-friendly outfits for the big day.

Tessa has shared various photos showing off her baby bump over the past six months since announcing her pregnancy, including in a maternity session with her husband, shot by Tessa’s dad, photographer Franz Walderdorff.

“The energy on set was powerful, full of emotion, raw and serene — a beautiful synergy between father, daughter, husband and child,” the socialite captioned a series of images from the special shoot in February. “Baby was kicking and dancing the whole day! 💘👶🏼🦋✨.”

Tessa and her husband were the guests of honor at a baby shower last month, when Hilton Rothschild, 36, shared a photo of the trio with mom Kathy, 60, and captioned it, “Baby shower time! 👶🏼 🍼”

The then-mom-to-be shared a photo of herself and her sister-in-law a week beforehand, surrounded by pink balloons and a pink cake at what appeared to be another shower. Tessa wrote in the caption, “We can’t wait to meet you baby! 👼🏼🌟🍼.”