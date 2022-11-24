Barron Hilton Shares Intimate Photos of His and Wife Tessa's First Thanksgiving as a Family of 4

The couple welcomed their son Caspian Barron Hilton 12 weeks ago

Published on November 24, 2022 07:46 PM
Tessa Hilton Shares Son Caspian's First Halloween Costume, Baby Yoda
Photo: Tessa Hilton/Instagram; Donato Sardella/Getty

Barron Hilton is thankful for his newly expanded family.

On Thanksgiving Day, Barron, 33, posted two sweet photos on Instagram of his wife Tessa Hilton sharing their first Thanksgiving with son Caspian Barron, 12 weeks.

The first image features their daughter, Milou Alizée, 2, in full big sister mode, cradling the newborn while watching Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade.

The second snap, which had a simple "Thankful" written across it, shows Tessa, 28, breastfeeding Caspian, while Milou gives him a kiss on the forehead.

https://www.instagram.com/barronhilton/?hl=en. Barron N. Hilton/Instagram
Last month, Tessa shared a sweet photo on her Instagram Story with her newborn son Caspian, while the family was out at a restaurant together.

In the cute shot, the mom of two smiles at the table while she embraces the infant, who is fast asleep on her shoulder.

"Mon petit prince," Tessa writes, a French phrase that translates to "my little prince."

Tessa shared the first photos of baby Caspian on Instagram just days after his birth last month, writing, "Welcome to the world our little boy 💙 Caspian Barron Hilton 💙 Born 09/04/2022"

https://www.instagram.com/barronhilton/?hl=en. Barron N. Hilton/Instagram
In August, sister-in-law Nicky Hilton Rothschild and mother-in-law Kathy Hilton threw a beautiful baby shower for Tessa.

Tessa shared photos from the intimate gathering at her mother-in-law's Malibu home. She smiled widely in pictures with family and friends, wearing a pink dress that hugged her bump as she posed around sea-themed decor and pink and blue flower arrangements.

"The most beautiful baby shower filled with so much love 💓," Tessa captioned an Instagram carousel of photos from the event. "We can't wait to meet you our little angel ✨."

Barron and Tessa met in Saint Barthélemy in 2016 and tied the knot on the island in June 2018.

