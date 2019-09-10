A Hilton Heir! Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Expecting First Child

Barron Hilton tied the knot with socialite Tessa (née Gräfin von Walderdorff) in St. Barts on June 3, 2018, after popping the question the previous year

By Jen Juneau and Anya Leon
September 10, 2019 11:20 AM
Tessa (L) and Barron Hilton
Courtesy Barron and Tessa Hilton

Barron Hilton is adding to his famous family!

The second-youngest child of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton is expecting his first baby with wife Tessa, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“The couple is radiating with joy,” their rep tells PEOPLE.

Hilton and Tessa, who will welcome their baby in the spring, conceived in St. Barts, the same place the two met three years ago and where they tied the knot on June 3, 2018.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Parents newsletter.

RELATED GALLERY: All the Photos You Need to See from Barron Hilton’s Picture-Perfect Wedding Weekend

Barron popped the question in 2017 with a gorgeous pear-shaped diamond on a thin band and he announced news on Instagram calling Tessa the “girl of my dreams.”

The Hilton family — including Barron’s older sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild — all headed to St. Barts in early June to celebrate the couple’s nuptials, where they coordinated their island-friendly outfits for the big day.

Paris, 38, posted some of the first social-media images of the wedding, showing the new husband and wife beaming in front of the church steps. “Mr. & Mrs. Hilton,” she wrote on Instagram, adding hashtag, “#TessaBarron2018.”

“It’s official!” Nicky, 35, captioned a photo of the bride and groom kissing.

Tessa (L) and Barron Hilton
Paris Hilton/Instagram

RELATED VIDEO: “It’s Official!” Barron Hilton Marries Socialite Tessa Gräfin von Walderdorff in St. Barts

In late May, Barron shared a shot of the island from the air, writing on Instagram, “And we’re back where it all started … 💙 #TessaBarron2018

Follow-up images showed the couple relaxing amid sunny landscapes with crystal-clear waters in the background, soaking up the rays during their first-anniversary summer sojourn.

“Happy place 🔱,” the dad-to-be captioned one photograph of his wife lounging in a bikini, her legs in the water.

Advertisement
EDIT POST

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.