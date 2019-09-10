A Hilton Heir! Barron Hilton and Wife Tessa Expecting First Child

Image zoom Tessa (L) and Barron Hilton Courtesy Barron and Tessa Hilton

Barron Hilton is adding to his famous family!

The second-youngest child of hotel moguls Richard and Kathy Hilton is expecting his first baby with wife Tessa, a rep for the couple confirms to PEOPLE exclusively.

“The couple is radiating with joy,” their rep tells PEOPLE.

Hilton and Tessa, who will welcome their baby in the spring, conceived in St. Barts, the same place the two met three years ago and where they tied the knot on June 3, 2018.

Barron popped the question in 2017 with a gorgeous pear-shaped diamond on a thin band and he announced news on Instagram calling Tessa the “girl of my dreams.”

The Hilton family — including Barron’s older sisters Paris Hilton and Nicky Hilton Rothschild — all headed to St. Barts in early June to celebrate the couple’s nuptials, where they coordinated their island-friendly outfits for the big day.

Paris, 38, posted some of the first social-media images of the wedding, showing the new husband and wife beaming in front of the church steps. “Mr. & Mrs. Hilton,” she wrote on Instagram, adding hashtag, “#TessaBarron2018.”

“It’s official!” Nicky, 35, captioned a photo of the bride and groom kissing.

In late May, Barron shared a shot of the island from the air, writing on Instagram, “And we’re back where it all started … 💙 #TessaBarron2018“

Follow-up images showed the couple relaxing amid sunny landscapes with crystal-clear waters in the background, soaking up the rays during their first-anniversary summer sojourn.

“Happy place 🔱,” the dad-to-be captioned one photograph of his wife lounging in a bikini, her legs in the water.