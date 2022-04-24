Barbra Streisand's Cutest Family Moments with Her Grandkids

Through her marriage to James Brolin, Barbra Streisand is a grandmother to stepson Josh Brolin's four kids: Eden Brolin, Chapel Grace Brolin, Trevor Brolin and Westlyn Reign Brolin. See Streisand's doting grandparent moments in honor of her 80th birthday on April 24. 

By Kelsie Gibson April 24, 2022 10:00 AM

Barbra Streisand with Her Granddaughter Westlyn

Credit: barbrastreisand/Instagram

Barbra Streisand is clearly a proud grandma! In March 2020, she shared this sweet photo with her granddaughter Westlyn, noting that one of her first words was "hat," just like Streisand's son Jason Gould. 

Barbra Streisand with Her Grandson Trevor

Credit: Kevin Mazur/WireImage

During a concert in 2006, Streisand snapped a group photo with her blended family, including (pictured from left) husband James Brolin, stepson Josh Brolin, grandson Trevor Brolin and son Jason Gould, whom she shares with ex-husband Elliott Gould

Barbra Streisand with Her Granddaughter Westlyn

Credit: kathrynbrolin/Instagram

In October 2020, Josh Brolin's wife Kathryn Boyd Brolin shared this cute moment between Streisand and Westlyn as the Funny Girl actress and James Brolin got in their car. 

Barbra Streisand with Her Granddaughter Westlyn

Credit: barbrastreisand/Instagram

In January 2020, Streisand posted a funny photo of a moment in which she spoonfed her granddaughter Westlyn in a kitchen drawer with her two dogs hanging out nearby. 

Barbra Streisand with Her Granddaughter Westlyn

Credit: barbrastreisand/Instagram

Streisand and her husband enjoyed a nice stroll with their granddaughter Westlyn during a visit together. 

Barbra Streisand with Her Granddaughter Westlyn

Credit: barbrastreisand/Instagram

Streisand noted that her three dogs were "captivated by Westlyn" in this precious snap from July 2020. 

Barbra Streisand's Granddaughter Chapel with Her Album

Credit: barbrastreisand/Instagram

Streisand referred to granddaughter Chapel Brolin as her "youngest fan" as the little one clutched one of Streisand's albums, Release Me 2.

Barbra Streisand with Her Granddaughters Westlyn and Chapel

Credit: barbrastreisand/Instagram

Streisand shared a special moment with her granddaughters Westlyn and Chapel as they all showed off their matching bracelets alongside Kathryn Boyd Brolin. "Matching bracelets...across generations!" she captioned the post. 

Barbra Streisand with Her Granddaughter Westlyn

Credit: barbrastreisand/Instagram

Streisand couldn't hide her smile as she cuddled up to granddaughter Westlyn after enjoying a meal at a restaurant. "We were at a restaurant but the most delicious thing was my granddaughter Westlyn!" she wrote alongside the photo. 

Barbra Streisand with Her Granddaughter Westlyn

Credit: barbrastreisand/Instagram

In 2019, Streisand celebrated Thanksgiving surrounded by family and friends, including her granddaughter Westlyn and one happy dog. 

