Barbara Bush Welcomes First Baby, Daughter Cora Georgia: 'Healthy and Adorable'

The bustling Bush family just got one grandkid bigger!

George and Laura Bush's daughter Barbara Bush gave birth to her first baby, a daughter, on Monday, Sept. 27, the former president and first lady announced.

"With full hearts, Laura and I are delighted to announce the birth of our new granddaughter," the former president and first lady said in a statement shared with PEOPLE.

They said Barbara gave birth to her daughter, Cora Georgia Coyne, in Maine.

The statement noted she welcomed Cora "not far from our family home where Barbara and Craig were married [in 2018]."

"Cora is healthy and adorable, and we are proud and grateful," the Bushes said in their statement.

In a recent interview with PEOPLE ahead of this year's George H.W. Bush Points of Light Awards, which will be held Tuesday night, Barbara said one of the "silver linings" of the COVID-19 pandemic had been being able to stay with her parents at their Texas ranch.

"When we went to stay with my parents, we thought it would be for a handful of weeks — we didn't anticipate that it would be for the majority of a year," Barbara said. "But it's time that we never otherwise would've had, of course."