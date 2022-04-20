Barbara Bush Shares New Family Photos with Husband Craig Coyne and Their Baby Girl Cora Georgia

Each product we feature has been independently selected and reviewed by our editorial team. If you make a purchase using the links included, we may earn commission.

Barbara Pierce Bush is loving her family of three.

In new photos shared with PEOPLE, Barbara and husband Craig Coyne sweetly pose with their baby girl, Cora Georgia, whom the couple welcomed back in September.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

In one shot, Barbara, 40, and the 6-month-old twin in white dresses while Coyne stands behind the pair and looks lovingly at their daughter. Another picture features the trio on a beach together, with Coyne giving his baby girl a kiss on the cheek.

Barbara joined her twin sister, Today with Hoda and Jenna star Jenna Bush Hager, 40, on Tuesday's episode of Today, where she also shared photos of Cora hanging out with her grandparents, President George W. Bush and former First Lady Laura Bush.

Jenna, who leads the new Today book club, #ReadWithJenna, and Barbara also discussed their new children's book, The Superpower Sisterhood, out now.

One heartwarming photo features George, 75, grinning while holding Cora up for the camera. Barbara also revealed the sweet nickname that her father calls the infant. "He now calls her C. George," said Barbara. "She does take after him!"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

barbara bush Credit: courtesy barbara bush

Earlier this month, Barbara chatted with PEOPLE about her little girl and why the birthplace of her daughter was so special.

The baby girl arrived "almost six weeks early" during Barbara and husband Coyne's visit to Maine — an event made even more special because Cora stayed at the neonatal intensive care unit (NICU) at a hospital in Portland named after Barbara's late grandmother, former First Lady Barbara Bush, who died in 2018.

barbara bush Credit: courtesy barbara bush

Barbara said that what made the experience "incredibly meaningful" was visiting Cora in the Barbara Bush Children's Hospital. She said she and her husband "had no idea" that the NICU was named after her late namesake.