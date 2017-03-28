"Something's cooking ..." Bar Refaeli captioned a mirror selfie in which her black shirt is rolled up to expose her baby bump

Bar Refaeli is ready for round two — she’s pregnant again!

After welcoming her first child, daughter Liv, with husband Adi Ezra in August, the 31-year-old model announced Tuesday on Instagram that she is expecting another baby.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

“Something’s cooking …” she captioned a mirror selfie in which her black shirt is rolled up to expose her tiny baby bump.

This will be the second child for Refaeli and the 41-year-old businessman, who were married in Haifa, Israel, in September 2015.

Want all the latest pregnancy and birth announcements, plus celebrity mom blogs? Click here to get those and more in the PEOPLE Babies newsletter.

FROM COINAGE: Being On The Cover of Sports Illustrated’s Swimsuit Edition Can Launch Your Career

Leading up to the arrival of her daughter, Refaeli documented the growth of her baby belly on Instagram, sharing several pictures in which she showed off her bump in glamorous photo shoots and during fun days at the beach.

The model previously opened up to Hello! Fashion Monthly about being excited to settle down and start a family.