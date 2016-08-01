Bar Refaeli Is 'Ready' for Baby in Latest Bikini Bump Photo: 'You Can Come Out Now'
Bar Refaeli is ready to meet her baby girl.
The Israeli model shared yet another photo showing off her growing baby bump in a bikini.
Although she’s smiling in the black-and-white photo that shows her floating in a pool, Refaeli shares that she’s “ready” for her pregnancy to be over.
“You can come out now,” she captioned the snap. “I’m ready. And heavy.”
Bar Refaeli/Instagram
The 31-year-old mom-to-be wears a bandeau-style top with a string bikini bottom. She completes her cute summertime look with a fedora and sunglasses.
Refaeli announced her pregnancy on Instagram in the form of a positive pregnancy test, and since then, she has been all about sharing both silly and more artistic shots of her growing belly.
The model revealed she was five months into her pregnancy in March.
The baby girl will be the first child for Refaeli and her husband Adi Ezra. The two tied the knot in September during a ceremony in Haifa, Israel.
— Stephanie Petit