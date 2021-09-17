Bam Margera's Wife Files for Custody of Couple's Son Phoenix, 3, Despite No Divorce Filing

Bam Margera's wife, Nicole Boyd, is seeking custody of the couple's son, Phoenix Wolf.

Earlier this week, Boyd, 37, filed documents in Los Angeles seeking full custody of their 3-year-old son, according to TMZ.

Boyd, who has been married to Margera, 41, since October 2013, has not yet filed for divorce from the Jackass star, however.

Per the outlet, Boyd is willing to give Margera visitation rights, though they must be monitored. TMZ added that Margera may select his preferred monitor, but Boyd will have final approval of the choice.

Boyd's bid for custody of Phoenix is just the latest legal battle that Margera has found himself entangled in within recent months.

Back in June, Jackass 4 director Jeff Tremaine won a restraining order against Margera, a previous star of the MTV movie and TV franchise. At the time, a judge granted the permanent restraining order for a period of three years, PEOPLE previously confirmed. The restraining order is also applicable to Tremaine's wife and two kids.

Tremaine, 55, filed for the restraining order against Margera after the former TV star allegedly sent him and his family death threats. In the documents obtained by PEOPLE, Tremaine included several screenshots of texts allegedly sent from Margera, including one in which he says he meant the threats against Tremaine's children "from the bottom of my heart."

In addition to threatening messages, Tremaine claimed that Margera called his colleague and said "that he has 'powers as a wizard' and 'can create and strike lightning' while speaking at times using numbers instead of English."

Then, in August, Margera sued Johnny Knoxville and others for what he alleged was a wrongful firing from the upcoming film, Jackass Forever. Knoxville has not returned PEOPLE's request for comment.

According to court documents obtained by PEOPLE, Margera sued Knoxville, directors Tremaine and Spike Jonze and Paramount Pictures alleging "inhumane, abusive and discriminatory treatment" of him.

The star was fired from the franchise last year after testing positive for Adderall, a supposed violation of his "wellness agreement," which he signed with the film's producers.

Margera, who has struggled with substance abuse and been in and out of rehab in the past, alleged in his lawsuit that Jonze, 51, Tremaine and Knoxville, 50, "accosted him and coerced him into signing a draconian 'Wellness Agreement.'" If he didn't, he claimed, they told him he would be cut from all future Jackass projects.