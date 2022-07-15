Amirah Kassem and Ross Harrow are already parents to daughter Coco Eloise, 23 months

Baker Amirah Kassem Welcomes Second Baby with Husband Ross Harrow: 'And Then There Were Four!'

Amirah Kassem is now a mom of two!

The professional baker, 35, announced on Instagram Friday that she and husband Ross Harrow have welcomed their second baby together: a son named Kenzo Goodman Harrow.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

Their new addition was born on Friday, July 8, Kassem shared in an Instagram post.

"✨👶🏼 and then there were 4!!!" the elated mom wrote. "On July 8th we welcomed Kenzo Goodman Harrow 💙."

Kassem and Harrow are already parents to Coco Eloise, 23 months. And Coco, Kassem says is "already the best big sister."

"We are smitten!✨🫶🏼" she wrote.

Harrow shared photos from the announcement on his own Instagram, adding, "Newest member of the Family! Kenzo Goodman Harrow was born last week! He's fitting right in :)"

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

The Foodtastic judge and Harrow announced their second pregnancy exclusively to PEOPLE in March. "We are so excited for our family to grow and we know Coco is going to be the most magical big sister ever!" Kassem told PEOPLE at the time.

After welcoming her first child, Kassem, The Power of Sprinkles author and chef for the 2022 Met Gala, opened up to PEOPLE about creating the perfect space at home for Coco.

She detailed how she brought her go-to colorful sensibilities to designing a room for her then newborn.

"As I approached the nursery design, I thought about the joy and happiness that my bakery Flour Shop brings to kids and the creativity my own childhood in Mexico inspired in me, and I wanted to create a similar environment for Coco," Kassem said.

Amirah Kassem Nursery Tour Exclusive Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

"Rainbow is my favorite color, so it was an easy choice to pull in bright colors and balance it with white and a little metallic touch here and there," she added at the time.

The proud mom said "a happy environment for children is key" and the nursery has become a "pocket of sunshine" in their home.