Baker Amirah Kassem Expecting Second Baby with Husband Ross Harrow: 'We Are So Excited'

Amirah Kassem is going to be a mom again!

The 35-year-old baker announced exclusively with PEOPLE that she is expecting her second baby with husband Ross Harrow. The couple are already parents to 19-month-old daughter Coco Eloise.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

"We are so excited for our family to grow and we know Coco is going to be the most magical big sister ever!" Kassem tells PEOPLE.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

After welcoming her first child, Kassem, The Power of Sprinkles author and chef for the 2022 Met Gala, opened up to PEOPLE about creating the perfect space at home for Coco.

She detailed how she brought her go-to colorful sensibilities to designing a room for her then newborn.

"As I approached the nursery design, I thought about the joy and happiness that my bakery Flour Shop brings to kids and the creativity my own childhood in Mexico inspired in me, and I wanted to create a similar environment for Coco," Kassem told PEOPLE.

Amirah Kassem Nursery Tour Exclusive Credit: Courtesy of Pottery Barn Kids

"Rainbow is my favorite color, so it was an easy choice to pull in bright colors and balance it with white and a little metallic touch here and there," she added at the time.

The proud mom said "a happy environment for children is key" and the nursery has become a "pocket of sunshine" in their home.