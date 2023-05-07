Bailey Cypheridge Shares Memories of Biological Father David Crosby's 'Cool Presence' (Exclusive)

Bailey Cypheridge opens up about some of the special moments she shared with family friend and biological father David Crosby

Published on May 7, 2023 01:47 PM
Bailey Cypheridge, David Crosby
Bailey Cypheridge, David Crosby. Photo: Paramount +, Taylor Jewell/Invision/AP

Melissa Etheridge's daughter Bailey has fond memories of her biological father.

Bailey Cypheridge — daughter of the "Come to My Window" singer and ex partner Julie Cypher and conceived with the help of donor David Crosby — appears in MTV and Paramount+ series Family Legacy, where she discusses growing up with a famous mom.

Cypheridge, 26, says that despite the public reveal of Crosby as her biological father, she "always" knew the late Crosby, Stills & Nash founding member, who died "after a long illness" at 81 in January, was her dad.

"He was always a really cool presence in my life, even if we never meant to have that kind of parent-child relationship. He was friends with my parents, he was their donor for me. I thought it was cool growing up, knowing who he was," Cypheridge tells PEOPLE.

David Crosby, Melissa Etheridge
David Crosby and Melissa Etheridge. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic

"I have always enjoyed going to see him on tour. I remember one thing that he would always do, I would tell him, 'Oh, I've been playing guitar,' and he'd take your fingers and [knock them against the table], like, 'No, you haven't played enough.' "

"Because he said if you were really a guitar player, you can knock your fingers on the table and it makes a noise," she says with a laugh.

"It's special that I got to see some footage of him and my mom while I was working on this project. It was really special for me to be able to see that and revisit those memories, especially because he passed away earlier this year," she continues. "It was also lovely that they dedicated that episode to him."

Image
Kevin Winter/ImageDirect

"It's been tough, missing him, but I think that it was really cool that I got the call, that I got to do this project before that happened," she says.

Having also endured the loss of brother Beckett at 21 in 2020 from an opioid overdose, Cypheridge says she tries to "carry the best parts of both my brother and my dad with me."

"I try to listen for what their reaction might be in their head if I'm trying to make an important decision," she says, noting "loss and grief are really hard."

"I don't think anyone has a clear-cut way to deal with it. I try to focus on the good memories, try to know that feeling that loss so deeply means that you loved something so deeply."

This photo taken on September 27, 2011 shows singer Melissa Etheridge (C) posing with her son Beckett (R) and her daughter Bailey during her Walk of Fame ceremony held at the Hard Rock cafe in Hollywood. - Beckett Cypher, the singer's son with former partner Julie Cypher, has died at the age of 21. A Tweet sent on May 13, 2020 from Melissa Etheridge's official account reads: "We're sad to inform you that Melissa's son Beckett passed away and there will not be a Concerts From Home show today. -#TeamME" (Photo by Chris DELMAS / AFP) (Photo by CHRIS DELMAS/AFP via Getty Images)
CHRIS DELMAS/AFP/Getty

As both a daughter and a fan, Cypheridge has a favorite piece of memorabilia she calls her own.

"I have the cover of Rolling Stone that came out two years after I was born when they announced that [he was] my father — my brother and I share the same father, and that was a secret until they decided to announce it, they announced it there," she shares. "I have that magazine in my bedroom, and I just think it's really cool to have that."

Joking, she adds, "I mean, I peaked in '99. Can't really top that."

