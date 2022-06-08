Tuesday's performance at the Hollywood Bowl marked the third show of the group's resumed DNA World Tour

Backstreet Boys Surprise Fans by Bringing Out Their 'Backstreet Babies' to Perform at Hollywood Bowl

The Grammy-nominated group sold out their first-ever showing at legendary Hollywood Bowl for the Los Angeles leg of their “DNA World Tour” and delivered an unforgettable performance. The group surprised guests by bringing their “Backstreet Babies” on stage to perform fan favorite “No Place.” PHOTO CREDIT: Justin Segura

Backstreet Boys is collaborating with some real cuties onstage!

As the Grammy-nominated band resumed their DNA World Tour at the Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles on Tuesday, the group surprised the audience by inviting their adorable kids to help perform their fan-favorite track "No Place."

Nick Carter came out with two of his three children, son Odin, 6, and daughter Saorise. The proud dad, at one point, passed the baton to his 2-year-old daughter to take on the microphone as she sang out the famous tune.

The father and daughter then sang together during the performance while fans were screaming out of joy to express their admiration for the act.

The other band members also brought out their "Backstreet Babies" as the band dubbed their little ones.

AJ McLean was joined by daughters — Ava, 9, and Lyric, 5, Howie Dorough's sons — James, 13, and Holden, 9, came on stage as did Kevin Richardson's sons — Mason, 14, and Maxwell, 8.

The adorable squad was also seen sporting Backstreet Boys jackets while dancing along to the iconic track with their dads.

In February, the boy band announced their return to Las Vegas for four shows, officially kicking off their DNA World Tour.

The shows, produced by Live Nation, took place at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on April 8, 9, 15, and 16 — which follows their last appearance in Las Vegas — their 2017-2018 residency at Zappos Theater at Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino.

The band has since also announced additional tour stops in major US cities, including Nashville, Portland, and Memphis, as well as the addition of a European leg of the tour kicking off in Portugal on October 3rd.

While speaking to PEOPLE in April, McLean, 44, shared that the additional shows just mean more time with the fans — which he can't get enough of while on stage.

"When it's a big number or it's after a number and we're still on stage, I pull an ear [monitor] out just to feel that moment, to hear the crowd," he said at the time. "You can see them singing and screaming but if you can't hear it and you can't feel it right here [points to heart], then what's the f---ing point? To be able to still get that level of love and screams 27 years later, it's pretty freaking unremarkable."

"We have the most amazing fans in the world," he concluded. "They are loyal to the core. They're loving, forgiving, passionate, and compassionate. They are truly the rock that has solidified us in this business ... we were able to last almost 30 years so far. That's a huge testament to the fans, the music and to each other. All of us — family, man."

