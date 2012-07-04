It'll Be a Girl for A.J. McLean

"It's crazy -- the first Backstreet girl," A.J. announced.

The latest Backstreet baby will be a girl — and have the same initials as her proud papa.

A.J. McLean and wife Rochelle shared their excitement over the sex of their first child, due in November.

“[We] feel like kids on Christmas Eve!!! Doctors appointment tomorrow to have an ultrasound and hopefully find out the sex!!” Rochelle wrote Tuesday morning.

Later in the day, the couple were back with a video sharing the good news. “It’s crazy — the first Backstreet girl,” A.J. announced, adding that the baby will be named Ava Jaymes McLean.

“Just want to thank EVERYONE for all the amazing wishes!!” Rochelle said Wednesday. “So much love for little Ava Jaymes and she’s not even here yet.”