Add These Must-Have Back-to-School Supplies that Give Back to Your Last-Minute Shopping Lists

Shop for these notebooks, snacks and supplies with the added satisfaction that you'll be contributing to bigger causes around the world
By Diane J. Cho
August 28, 2019 05:34 PM

Has your child been begging for unicorn-themed pencil cases? How about rainbow-colored notebooks or ballpoint glitter pens? Get all of the cutest supplies from Yoobi, a brand that’s chock-full of fun kids stationery and helps provide essential school supplies to classrooms across the U.S. with each purchase.

Learn about their nationwide impact here, and shop here.

Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell and Ravi Patel teamed up to bring you the tastiest snack bars that’ll fuel your kids throughout their long school days. These wholesome bars come in six classic flavors, as well as three school-safe flavors kids can gobble up or trade with friends. Every purchase will send a packet of life-saving food to a child in need.

Shop here.

Whether your child comes home with a required-reading book list or your college freshman needs pricey textbooks for class, save money by buying new or used books while supporting multiple literary causes. Every purchase from Better World Books will help fund book donations, literacy grants, literacy partners and special projects, like hurricane support or supporting local education.

Shop here.

While you’re scheduling eye exams for your kids ahead of the busy school year, shop for stylish frames with lenses that offer protection against UV radiation and harmful laptop or phone screens. This unique eyewear brand provides glasses to kids, ages 4 to 12, and teens, ages 12 to 16, and will direct a portion of each sale to help prevent childhood blindness around the world.

Learn more about the company’s mission and impact here and shop here.

Making different types of healthy lunches and snacks will start to feel tricky after a while. Good Spread organic peanut butter could be the one-stop solution that not only provides a healthy, protein-packed ingredient your kids will love, but also you’ll be sending a lifesaving treatment of fortified peanut butter (called MANA) to a malnourished child in need with every purchase.

Learn more about the cause here and shop the three flavors — salted honey, chocolate pretzel and honey banana.

Once your kids start marching band, football or soccer practice, you’re going to need heavy-duty cleaners that aren’t filled with toxic chemicals that can be harmful to your children and pets. cleancult is the first-ever green cleaning household company that packages all of its products in milk cartons, which cuts out a ton of plastic waste. You can start by building your own starter kit with natural cleaners and receive plastic-free refills so you’re not piling up waste every time you need to restock.

Learn more about each product’s clean ingredients here, then build your starter kit.

Journaling is a great way for you and your child to decompress after a long day, especially during the school year. Gift yourself or your children journals from Bright Books and you’ll also be helping distribute portable solar lights to people in need through the company’s current partners: Arlington Academy of Hope, which operates schools in Uganda, and Lighthouse Peace Initiative Corp., which manages humanitarian relief projects in Greece, Lebanon and Turkey to support Syrian refugees.

Shop here.

Your kids’ socks probably get the most wear and tear over the school year, so take advantage of Conscious Step’s cute collection of socks. Each purchase will lead to a donation that goes directly to a non-profit organization, such as Action Against Hunger, Oceana and Global Citizen.

Shop here.

After you’ve shopped for all of your kids’ needs, they’ll need a durable yet stylish backpack to carry them in. Choose from a vast selection of lunch boxes, snack packs, mini bags, backpacks and more while supporting a brand that donates fully packed backpacks to schools in need.

Additionally, STATE’s fall 2019 collection will also help fund Save the Children‘s emergency efforts at the U.S.-Mexico border. 

Learn more STATE’s mission here and shop here.

