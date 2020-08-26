The Best Back-to-the-Classroom Supplies for a Healthy School Year

Comfortable face masks, a smarter lunch bag, and more products to keep kids happy and safe

Updated August 26, 2020 01:35 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 10

Ferocious Face Masks

Old Navy

Keep kids safe while looking fierce! Choose from a zoo’s worth of animals in these comfy, washable styles.

Buy it! Cloth Critter Face Masks, $9.50 for 3; oldnavy.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 10

Tech-Friendly Backpack

There’s a padded pouch inside for laptops and tablets and a soft zipper pocket on top for a cell phone.

Buy It! Kids TechPack Backpack, $65; landsend.com

3 of 10

Crayons with Feelings

This 3-pack of stackable colors ensure budding artists can perfectly capture their mood.

Buy it! Emoji stackable crayons, $2; michaels.com

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 10

Handy Sanitizer

It’s easy to fight germs on the go with this clip-on, refillable case.

Buy it! More Than Magic Case, $3, and Sanitizer, $1.60; target.com

Advertisement

5 of 10

A Safer Sipper

Nalgene

A locking top keeps the drinking spout covered and clean.

Buy it! 24 oz. On-the-Fly Water Bottle, $14; nalgene.com

6 of 10

Personalized Journal

A special spot to store big ideas: Pick a print, add a name to the cover, and choose from lined, blank or bullet journal-style pages inside.

Buy it! Rainbow Waves Notebook, $21; papier.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 10

Double-Duty Lunch Bag

Flatbox

This neoprene bag zips out into a place mat to limit food’s contact with the cafeteria table.

Buy it! Original Flatbox, $17; flatbox.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 10

Tool Kit for One

Many classrooms are foregoing shared supplies this year. This kit has a small version of all the must-haves. Plus, for every Yoobi purchase made, they'll donate an item to a student in need!

Buy it! Unicorn Mini Supply Kit, $6; yoobi.com

Advertisement

9 of 10

Positive Pencils

These pastel No. 2s are embossed with thoughtful phrases like "kind people are my kinda people."

Buy it! More Than Magic 6-pack rainbow pencils, $5; target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 10

Co.Protect

Co.Protect

These 10-packs of single-use, three-ply masks come in 5 assorted styles per pack with themes like camo, beach gear, and puppies.

Buy It! Bandana 10-pack $18; co-protectglobal.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

Advertisement
© Copyright . All rights reserved. Printed from https://people.com