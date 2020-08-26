The Best Back-to-the-Classroom Supplies for a Healthy School Year
Comfortable face masks, a smarter lunch bag, and more products to keep kids happy and safe
Ferocious Face Masks
Keep kids safe while looking fierce! Choose from a zoo’s worth of animals in these comfy, washable styles.
Buy it! Cloth Critter Face Masks, $9.50 for 3; oldnavy.com
Tech-Friendly Backpack
There’s a padded pouch inside for laptops and tablets and a soft zipper pocket on top for a cell phone.
Buy It! Kids TechPack Backpack, $65; landsend.com
Crayons with Feelings
This 3-pack of stackable colors ensure budding artists can perfectly capture their mood.
Buy it! Emoji stackable crayons, $2; michaels.com
Handy Sanitizer
It’s easy to fight germs on the go with this clip-on, refillable case.
Buy it! More Than Magic Case, $3, and Sanitizer, $1.60; target.com
A Safer Sipper
A locking top keeps the drinking spout covered and clean.
Buy it! 24 oz. On-the-Fly Water Bottle, $14; nalgene.com
Personalized Journal
A special spot to store big ideas: Pick a print, add a name to the cover, and choose from lined, blank or bullet journal-style pages inside.
Buy it! Rainbow Waves Notebook, $21; papier.com
Double-Duty Lunch Bag
This neoprene bag zips out into a place mat to limit food’s contact with the cafeteria table.
Buy it! Original Flatbox, $17; flatbox.com
Tool Kit for One
Many classrooms are foregoing shared supplies this year. This kit has a small version of all the must-haves. Plus, for every Yoobi purchase made, they'll donate an item to a student in need!
Buy it! Unicorn Mini Supply Kit, $6; yoobi.com
Positive Pencils
These pastel No. 2s are embossed with thoughtful phrases like "kind people are my kinda people."
Buy it! More Than Magic 6-pack rainbow pencils, $5; target.com
Co.Protect
These 10-packs of single-use, three-ply masks come in 5 assorted styles per pack with themes like camo, beach gear, and puppies.
Buy It! Bandana 10-pack $18; co-protectglobal.com