The Coolest Back-to-School Must-Haves for Kids of All Ages
Check out these awesome new classroom essentials
Customizable Lunch Box
Kids can choose their box and from 60+ faux-leather patches (like spaceships and unicorns) to decorate it with.
Buy it! be.Box, $35 and up; beyoubefun.com
Earth-Friendly Straws
These silicone straws are slightly shorter with a wider opening than the adult-size version—and they glow in the dark!
Buy it! GIR Kids Straws, $10; patternbrands.com
Collapsible Food Storage
This tight-lidded silicone container keeps meals from gettingsmashedinabackpack and snaps flat when empty.
Buy it! Stojo 36 oz. Bowl, $20; stojo.co
Foldable Backpack
The durable bag holds tons of cargo— and when empty, can pack down into its own pocket.
Buy it! Stowaway Packable Pack, $40; eddiebauer.com
Book Bag for Blockheads
Lego lovers will be smitten with this pack modeled on the classic block.
Buy it! Brick Backpack, $50; lego.com
Tie-Dye Locker Mirror
Stash extra supplies (beauty or school!) in the roomy bottompocket.
Buy it! Rainbow Organizer, $15; pbteen.com
Statement-Making Stickies
Every desk needs a dodecahedron (that's
12 sides) made with 300 pretty pastel adhesive notes.
Buy it! Poppin Memo Ball, $19; at Staples stores
Double Duty Notebook
The cover's built-in calculator is solar powered!
Buy it! Pen + Gear Calculator Journal, $9; walmart.com
Artist-Designed Notebook
Homework may not be fun, but jotting down notes in a stylish journal can be.
Buy it! Pattern Notebook, $9; _1028_NA_Category_BMM&g_adid=462894821982&g_keyword=+society6 +notebooks&g_acctid=392-893-6962&g_adgroupid=75125463006&g_keywordid=kwd-461199821034&g_adtype=search&g_campaignid=1951472527&gclid=Cj0KCQjwu7OIBhCsARIsALxCUaMR6d-ypSmh84qes1EvuUnggfB5bXWV8IlDjpp26-coJmy_goCm7j8aAmTrEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds" title="society6.com" context="body"]
Poppy Desktop Accessory
Retro round keys meet modern technology in this wireless keyboard and mouse set, compatible with iOS and Android.
Buy it! K68 Keyboard and Mouse, $37; walmart.com
Pens with Personality
These staples send a message before they even hit the page.
Buy it! Message Pens, $3; loveperidot.com
Personalized Labels
Customize these microwave-, dishwasher- and laundry-safe stickers with your child's name and likeness.
Buy it! Little Me 114-piece Set, $39; littlenavy.com
Cute Carryall
This 16.5-in. style with ample pockets is the perfect size for all your kids' stuff.
Buy it! Cat & Jack Crayon Print Backpack, $20; target.com
Bright Meal Bag
With an insulated lining to keep foods cool or hot, this confetti-studded tote will be the star of the cafeteria.
Buy it! Let's Do Lunch Bag, $28; packedparty.com
Mixed Print Fabric Masks
In many areas face coverings will still be needed, so make them a fashion statement.
Buy it! Kids Accordian Masks, $15 for 3; gap.com
After-Dark Satchel
The fabric is reflective and, when pressed, the diamond patch activates a steady or blinking light for safe travels.
Buy it! Day/Night Youth Backpack, $75; herschel.com
Activity Tracker
The pint-size version of this waterproof accessory is loaded with games and challenges. Plus the battery lasts eight days on a single charge.
Buy it! Fitbit Ace 3, $80; fitbit.com
Bento-Style Box
This Japanese-inspired design keeps each item neatly in its place.
Buy it! Kids Brights Lunch Box, $25; bentgo.com
Roaring Sanitizer Case
This clip-on carrier, which fits with any PocketBac sanitizer ($8 for 5 refills), lets out a dino-worthy sound when you press the button.
Buy it! Triceratops PocketBac Holder,$11; bathandbodyworks.com
Rainbow Thermos
Its insulated stainless steel body keeps beverages or soup warm, and the plastic lid becomes a cup.
Buy it! Thermal Mug and Cup, $28; bando.com
A Pencil Case with Bite
Zip it! This mouthy carrier has grommets to easily clip into a three-ring binder.
Buy it! Monster Pencil Case, $5; target.com
Reusable Sandwich Bags
Eliminate single-use plastic from the afternoon lineup with these machine washable and dishwasher-safe zipper bags.
Buy it! Large Snack Bag, $13 for 2; bumkins.com
Adjustable Mask Lanyard
Keep your kid's mask from hitting the ground with a colorful friendship bracelet-inspired neck strap.
Buy it! Face Mask Lanyard, $7; amazon.com
Water Bottle ID Bands
Originally designed for baby bottles, these stretchy labels work great for big kids' sippers.
Buy it! Orbit Labels 2.0, $10 for 2; inchbug.com
Inclusive Colored Pencils
A range of 24 shades to draw friends from all over.
Buy it! Colors of the World Colored Pencils, $6; crayola.com