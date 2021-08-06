The Coolest Back-to-School Must-Haves for Kids of All Ages

Check out these awesome new classroom essentials

By Mackenzie Schmidt
August 06, 2021 01:00 PM
Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission.

1 of 25

Customizable Lunch Box

Kids can choose their box and from 60+ faux-leather patches (like spaceships and unicorns) to decorate it with.

Buy it! be.Box, $35 and up; beyoubefun.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

2 of 25

Earth-Friendly Straws

These silicone straws are slightly shorter with a wider opening than the adult-size version—and they glow in the dark!

Buy it! GIR Kids Straws, $10; patternbrands.com

3 of 25

Collapsible Food Storage

This tight-lidded silicone container keeps meals from gettingsmashedinabackpack and snaps flat when empty.

Buy it! Stojo 36 oz. Bowl, $20; stojo.co

Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

4 of 25

Foldable Backpack

The durable bag holds tons of cargo— and when empty, can pack down into its own pocket.

Buy it! Stowaway Packable Pack, $40; eddiebauer.com

Advertisement

5 of 25

Book Bag for Blockheads

Lego lovers will be smitten with this pack modeled on the classic block.

Buy it! Brick Backpack, $50; lego.com

6 of 25

Tie-Dye Locker Mirror

Stash extra supplies (beauty or school!) in the roomy bottompocket.

Buy it! Rainbow Organizer, $15; pbteen.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

7 of 25

Statement-Making Stickies

Every desk needs a dodecahedron (that's
12 sides) made with 300 pretty pastel adhesive notes.

Buy it! Poppin Memo Ball, $19; at Staples stores

Advertisement
Advertisement

8 of 25

Double Duty Notebook

The cover's built-in calculator is solar powered!

Buy it! Pen + Gear Calculator Journal, $9; walmart.com

Advertisement

9 of 25

Artist-Designed Notebook

Homework may not be fun, but jotting down notes in a stylish journal can be.

Buy it! Pattern Notebook, $9; _1028_NA_Category_BMM&g_adid=462894821982&g_keyword=+society6 +notebooks&g_acctid=392-893-6962&g_adgroupid=75125463006&g_keywordid=kwd-461199821034&g_adtype=search&g_campaignid=1951472527&gclid=Cj0KCQjwu7OIBhCsARIsALxCUaMR6d-ypSmh84qes1EvuUnggfB5bXWV8IlDjpp26-coJmy_goCm7j8aAmTrEALw_wcB&gclsrc=aw.ds" title="society6.com" context="body"]

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

10 of 25

Poppy Desktop Accessory

Retro round keys meet modern technology in this wireless keyboard and mouse set, compatible with iOS and Android.

Buy it! K68 Keyboard and Mouse, $37; walmart.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

11 of 25

Pens with Personality

These staples send a message before they even hit the page.

Buy it! Message Pens, $3; loveperidot.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

12 of 25

Personalized Labels

Customize these microwave-, dishwasher- and laundry-safe stickers with your child's name and likeness.

Buy it! Little Me 114-piece Set, $39; littlenavy.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

13 of 25

Cute Carryall

This 16.5-in. style with ample pockets is the perfect size for all your kids' stuff.

Buy it! Cat & Jack Crayon Print Backpack, $20; target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

14 of 25

Bright Meal Bag

With an insulated lining to keep foods cool or hot, this confetti-studded tote will be the star of the cafeteria.

Buy it! Let's Do Lunch Bag, $28; packedparty.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

15 of 25

Mixed Print Fabric Masks

In many areas face coverings will still be needed, so make them a fashion statement.

Buy it! Kids Accordian Masks, $15 for 3; gap.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

16 of 25

After-Dark Satchel

The fabric is reflective and, when pressed, the diamond patch activates a steady or blinking light for safe travels.

Buy it! Day/Night Youth Backpack, $75; herschel.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

17 of 25

Activity Tracker

The pint-size version of this waterproof accessory is loaded with games and challenges. Plus the battery lasts eight days on a single charge.

Buy it! Fitbit Ace 3, $80; fitbit.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

18 of 25

Bento-Style Box

This Japanese-inspired design keeps each item neatly in its place.

Buy it! Kids Brights Lunch Box, $25; bentgo.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

19 of 25

Roaring Sanitizer Case

This clip-on carrier, which fits with any PocketBac sanitizer ($8 for 5 refills), lets out a dino-worthy sound when you press the button.

Buy it! Triceratops PocketBac Holder,$11; bathandbodyworks.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

20 of 25

Rainbow Thermos

Its insulated stainless steel body keeps beverages or soup warm, and the plastic lid becomes a cup.

Buy it! Thermal Mug and Cup, $28; bando.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

21 of 25

A Pencil Case with Bite

Zip it! This mouthy carrier has grommets to easily clip into a three-ring binder.

Buy it! Monster Pencil Case, $5; target.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

22 of 25

Reusable Sandwich Bags

Eliminate single-use plastic from the afternoon lineup with these machine washable and dishwasher-safe zipper bags.

Buy it! Large Snack Bag, $13 for 2; bumkins.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

23 of 25

Adjustable Mask Lanyard

Keep your kid's mask from hitting the ground with a colorful friendship bracelet-inspired neck strap.

Buy it! Face Mask Lanyard, $7; amazon.com

Advertisement
Advertisement

24 of 25

Water Bottle ID Bands

Originally designed for baby bottles, these stretchy labels work great for big kids' sippers.

Buy it! Orbit Labels 2.0, $10 for 2; inchbug.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Continued on next slide.
Advertisement

25 of 25

Inclusive Colored Pencils

A range of 24 shades to draw friends from all over.

Buy it! Colors of the World Colored Pencils, $6; crayola.com

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Replay gallery

Share the Gallery

Up Next

By Mackenzie Schmidt