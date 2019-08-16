Back-to-School Gear So Cute, Your Kids Won't Want to Keep it in Their Lockers

From the most adorable erasers to the reusable lunch bags you've been waiting for your whole life, check out the merch all the cool kids will be carrying
By Alex Apatoff
August 16, 2019 02:00 PM

Tie Dye For

State Bags

Buy It! State Bags “Kane” backpack, $85; shopbop.com

Bite-Sized Erasers

Yoobi

Buy It! Yoobi 3D fast-food eraser set, $6 for 4; urbanoutfitters.com

Better Brown Bag

Buy It! WAAM waxed canvas lunch bag, $24; waamindustries.com

Pick-Me-Up Pencils

Buy It! Bando “Compliment” pencils, $10 for 10; bando.com

Sip in Style

Pottery Barn Kids

Buy It! Pottery Barn Kids “Fairfax” water bottle, $22.50; potterybarnkids.com

Fruit Punch

Kikkerland

Buy It! Kikkerland hot/cold pack, $5.75; kikkerland.com

Sweet Treat

Buy It! More than Magic candy wrapper pencil case, $4.99; target.com

Bright Bento

Amazon

Buy It! OmieBox bento box with Thermos insert; $39.50; amazon.com

'Hi' Style

Buy It! Cheree Berry Paper lunch box notes, $12; maisonette.com

Custom Crayons

Crayola

Buy It! Crayola personalized crayon box, $19.99 for 64-count; shop.crayola.com

Star Student

Parkland Manufacturing

Buy It! Parkland “Bayside” backpack, $37.99; parklandmfg.com

 

Strong and Sweet

Speck

Buy It! Speck Kids “Case-E” for iPad, $29.99; target.com

Look Sharp

Poketo

Buy It! Poketo iridescent lucite stapler, $26; bando.com and scissors, $22; poketo.com

Awesome Organizer

Yoobi

Buy It! Yoobi document organizer, $14.97; walmart.com

Snack Saver

Stasher

Buy It! Stasher reusable silicone sandwich bag, $11.99; amazon.com

Gotta Have Art

Buy It! Plum Print & Artifact Uprising children’s art print package, $150 for three display methods; artifactuprising.com

