Ashley Hebert Says She's 'Grateful' for J.P. Rosenbaum as They Master Co-Parenting After Split

Bachelorette alums Ashley Hebert and J.P. Rosenbaum announced their split in October 2020 after eight years of marriage

Ashley Hebert is finding her co-parenting groove with estranged husband J.P. Rosenbaum.

On Sunday, The Bachelorette season 7 star, 36, shared why she's "grateful" for Rosenbaum, 44, when she posted a photo of their kids playing video games on a huge projected screen. "Divorce is hard no matter what," she wrote.

"But I can always count on @_jprosenbaum to take the kids out on adventures and keep their days together filled with fun activities," she continued. "Thank you!!! Grateful."

The pair shares daughter Essex, 4, and 6-year-old son Fordham.

In February, Rosenbaum said that he and Hebert have a "friendly" relationship amid their ongoing divorce. "We're fine, we're friendly, we co-parent," he told E! News. "We know we're going to be in each other's lives forever. There's no fighting which is great. It's really as amicable as one could hope for in these situations."

Rosenbaum added at the time, "That was always the number one priority for us—the kids come first. Even over the last year, as we decided this was going to happen, we always were on the same page with everything about the kids, whether it's custody, school, financial."

Hebert and Rosenbaum have come together on a few occasions since announcing their split. They reunited to celebrate their daughter Essex Reese's birthday in November, and Hebert drove Rosenbaum home in December after he had surgery to repair his meniscus.

Last October, they announced they were getting a divorce after they had already been separated for months. "Our differences have taken a toll on our relationship and after years of attempting to repair the damage, we've decided that it is in our family's best interest to create new and separate lives for our children," she wrote in a statement at the time.

A source later told PEOPLE that the split was "a long time coming," adding that their kids come first. "They have had issues for some time and as much as they wanted to make it work, they couldn't," the source said at the time. "They are very different people, but they are great parents to their kids and that is their main focus now."