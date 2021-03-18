Bachelorette Alum Josiah Graham, Fiancée Donna Expecting First Child, a Baby Boy: 'Can't Wait'

The soon-to-be parents called their future son "the prince to complete his parents"

Baby on the way!

The Bachelorette alum Josiah Graham and his fiancée Donna are currently expecting their first child together, the pair announced on Instagram Monday. Graham — who was a contestant on Rachel Lindsay's season back in 2017 — proposed to Donna in December 2019.

"First comes love, then comes marriage, then comes the prince to complete his parents 💙👨‍👩‍👦. We can't wait to meet our baby boy! #BabyGraham #ItsABoy #Summer2021," the dad-to-be captioned a photo of himself cradling his fiancée's baby bump as they smiled.

Donna, a model and law student, shared an identical post on her own Instagram page.

Graham — who works as a personal injury and medical malpractice attorney — shared on Instagram in August that he and Donna bought their first house together.

"Super grateful to have purchased our first home! New Chapter. New memories. New home. Grateful," he wrote at the time.

Wishing Donna a happy birthday on Jan. 1, Graham thanked her for making him the "happiest man on earth."

"Each day, through your actions, you inspire me to be better and reaffirm why it is that I love you so much. Thank you for always finding the right words to uplift me when I'm down and for being that much needed safe haven during these most trying times," he continued.