J.J. Lane and wife Kayla announced the sex of their first child together on Instagram on Friday

Bachelorette Alum J.J. Lane Reveals the Sex of His and Wife Kayla's First Baby Together

J.J. Lane will be a girl dad two times over, as he and wife Kayla revealed that they're expecting a daughter together!

The reality TV star, who competed on the 11th season of The Bachelorette, revealed the exciting news in an Instagram post on Friday, writing, "I love being a girl dad! Can't wait to welcome our sweetie into the world in July!"

"Truly storybook that we found out the gender the exact same day, 3 years removed, from when we got engaged (and happened to be in Kauai again)!" J.J. added.

In the picture he posted along with the sweet announcement, J.J. and Kayla, who wed in February 2020, can be seen posing together in the Hawaiian golden hour while J.J. holds up two large pink balloons and Kayla holds a too-cute-for-words pink hula skirt and matching lei.

"That's awesome! Congrats man," former Bachelorette star Jared Haibon – who is expecting his first child with wife Ashley Ianconetti – wrote in the comments.

While this is J.J. and Kayla's first child together, it's the second child for the Bachelorette alum, as he shares daughter Gemma with ex Heather Sands.

J.J. and Kayla first announced they were expecting in separate Instagram posts on Christmas Day, with J.J. sharing a photo of himself, Kayla, and Gemma, who was holding up a sonogram of her soon-to-be baby sister.

"Won't be able to unwrap this present until July!" J.J. wrote, while Kayla shared the same photo with the caption, "The best gift wasn't under the tree this year… Littlest Lane coming July 2022 💛🎁👶."

Speaking with PEOPLE after their gorgeous wedding, the couple got candid about including J.J.'s daughter Gemma in their big day.

"She was very emotional and she was crying," J.J. said of Gemma walking down the aisle as a junior bridesmaid. "Then she got into position and she was fighting tears and I was fighting tears. It was a struggle to keep it together!"