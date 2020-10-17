Bachelorette Alum Emily Maynard Johnson Welcomes Her Fifth Child — a Baby Girl!

Emily Maynard is mom to sons Gatlin Avery, who turns 3 in November, Gibson Kyle, 4, Jennings Tyler, 5, and 15-year-old daughter Ricki

Emily Maynard Johnson is a new mom!

The former Bachelorette star, 34, has welcomed her fifth child, and fourth with husband Tyler Johnson, whom she married in 2014.

On Sunday, the star shared a video from the hospital, which documented the birth of the couple's baby girl.

"Baby #5 ....oh heavenly day," the video was captioned.

"It’s a girl!💕 Welcome to our world!" Johnson wrote along with his own vlog.

The couple share sons Gatlin Avery, who turns 3 in November, Gibson Kyle, 4, Jennings Tyler, 5. She is also mom to her 15-year-old daughter Ricki, whose father Ricky Hendrick, a race car driver, died in a plane crash in 2004 just before Maynard Johnson found out that she was pregnant with their daughter at age 18.

Maynard Johnson regularly raves about her husband and their family on social media.

"He's such a great dad. Sometimes I'm jealous that the boys, and Ricki, love him so much that I'm like, 'I wanna be the favorite,' " Maynard Johnson previously told PEOPLE in 2017.

"Whenever he’s around, I don’t have to worry about anything. He has it handled. [I'm] extra grateful for him and all that he does because I didn’t have that before. And it’s such a huge help," she said.

The former reality star experienced two failed relationships: she was first engaged to Brad Womack on season 15 of The Bachelor and later to Jef Holm on her season of The Bachelorette before finding love with husband Johnson.